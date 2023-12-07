Phillip Schofield review 'unable to uncover' evidence about behaviour on This Morning

ITV’s review into Phillip Schofield’s behaviour on This Morning after it was revealed that he had an affair with a colleague has been published, revealing that they were unable to uncover the relevant evidence" about the case.

The report by Jan Mulch KC said: "ITV’s management made considerable efforts to determine the truth about an alleged relationship between PS (Schofield) and PX (the runner) following on from the publication of a story in The Sun newspaper in early December 2019. However, in the face of the denials of the individuals involved, ITV was unable to uncover the relevant evidence until PS’s admission in late May 2023."

Both Phillip Schofield and the colleague involved both declined to participate in the investigation, due to the "risk to his health", adding that his mental health has deteriorated.

The report continued: "I am satisfied that PX’s promotion to the role of production secretary on another daytime programme had nothing to do with PS. Further, the only agreement between ITV and PX under which he was paid any settlement sum was a standard agreement ending the employment relationship dated 31 July 2021… After the story broke in 2019, ITV tried to do everything it could to help PX and provided significant additional support to him, even in May 2023 despite his employment has ended."

The report recommends that ITV sets "clear guidelines" that should be observed by everyone involved in the production, including "those who are household names". It continued: "I have no doubt that senior management are absolutely wedded to the importance of an open culture. But this culture is still not filtering down to junior employees, many of whom remain convinced that to speak out will have a detrimental impact on their careers."

The chairman of ITV plc, Andy Cosslett, gave a response to the report which read: "We welcome her recommendations and are already acting on them. We are completely committed to creating an environment where everyone is treated with respect and feels able to give their best.

"Our promise to those we work with is that where a complaint is made, or serious concerns raised, we will always investigate and if we find that something inappropriate has happened, we will take action. We will continue to develop our efforts to give junior colleagues the confidence to speak up if they have something to raise."

Phillip left the show following the uncovering of his "unwise but not illegal" affair following reports of growing tension with his co-star, Holly Willoughby.

His statement read: "In an effort to protect my ex-colleague I haven't been truthful about the relationship. But my recent, unrelated, departure from This Morning fuelled speculation and raised questions which have been impacting him, so for his sake it is important for me to be honest now. I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family. I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife."

His co-star Holly also quit the breakfast show in October after a man was charged with planning to kidnap and murder the TV personality. Her statement read: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much."