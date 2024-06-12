Michael Mosley was 'approached by Strictly Come Dancing' before tragic death

Dr Michael Mosley had been approached by BBC's Strictly Come Dancing weeks before his death, it has been claimed.

The TV star, 67, was tragically found dead last week, days after he was reported missing when he failed to return home from a walk on the Greek island of Symi.

© BBC The science presenter and journalist passed away after he was reported missing in Greece

According to MailOnline, while Michael is not believed to have signed a contract, he had been reportedly excited by the prospect of taking part.

An autopsy report has confirmed that Michael died of natural causes on the same day that he went missing. CCTV images of Dr Michael Mosley suggested that he made it to the village of Pedi following his walk. The footage shows someone, believed to be the broadcaster, holding an umbrella roughly 20 minutes after he left the beach.

A map showing Dr Michael Mosley's final movements on 5 June

After a major five-day search, his body was discovered on Sunday in a rocky area near Agia Marina beach.

Michael's wife said in a statement: "I don't know quite where to begin with this. It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together.

"We loved each other very much and were so happy together. I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dr Michael Mosley with his wife Clare

"My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you.

"We're taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team. Michael was an adventurous man, it's part of what made him so special."

© Getty Images Michael Mosley – The Doctor Who Changed Britain will examine the late star's extraordinary broadcasting career

She finished by adding: "We are so grateful to the extraordinary people on Symi who have worked tirelessly to help find him. Some of these people on the island, who hadn't even heard of Michael, worked from dawn till dusk unasked. We're also very grateful to the press who have dealt with us with great respect.

"I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael. Thank you all."

The BBC will pay tribute to Michael Mosley with two special programmes this week. Sharing the news, the broadcaster announced that Michael Mosley – The Doctor Who Changed Britain and There's Only One Michael Mosley will each debut on Friday 14th June.