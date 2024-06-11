Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis shares poignant news one day after co-star Giovanni Pernice is axed from dance competition

Rose Ayling-Ellis has shared some exciting news about an upcoming project, just one day after her friend and Strictly co-star Giovanni Pernice was axed from the dancing competition following complaints about his behaviour.

Rose lifted the Glitterball trophy with Giovanni Pernice back in 2021, leading the pair to have huge success, including winning a BAFTA award for Memorable TV Moment for one of their incredible performances. The star has gone on to have major success since her time on the show, and the BBC has now confirmed that she is set to appear on the hit genealogy show Who Do You Think You Are? alongside some major stars.

WATCH: Strictly star Giovanni Pernice's sweet tribute to Rose Ayling-Ellis amid fan reunion hopes

The line-up is also set to include Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure, Paddy McGuinness, Olly Murs, Mel C, Gemma Collins and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Like Strictly, the family history show is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary this year, with the synopsis reading: “Expect more shocking discoveries and revelations, as seven celebrities set out on their ancestral journeys and unveil epic family secrets.

© Getty Rose Ayling-Ellis will star on Who Do You Think You Are?

“Spanning centuries of history, this series will reveal an extraordinary array of stories from circus antics to embezzlement, a life-changing accident, the Cold War, and stirring tales of triumph against the odds. It will take viewers across the UK and worldwide including Ireland, Taiwan, Jamaica and Latvia as the celebrities search for answers.”

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Giovanni Pernice and Rose are good friends

The show’s details have teased that Vicky will discover the harrowing story of her great-grandfather’s experience as a Japanese Prisoner of War, while Paddy learns more about his grandfather’s crucial role during World War Two and Rose “unveils an incident which uncannily mirrors an episode of EastEnders, having taken place in a pub in Birmingham”

Speaking about the upcoming show, BBC’s Head of History Simon Young said: “This year we have a stellar lineup to mark twenty years of the nation’s favourite social history series.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The pair won Strictly together

“Time and again it proves the old adage that truth is stranger than fiction while helping us all to understand the history of Britain and the world much better, so it’s clear why our audiences have taken this series to their hearts. I’m so grateful to all the celebrities who have shared their family histories, and to the incredible production team that pulls it all together.”

Colette Flight, Executive Producer for Wall to Wall Media, added: “In our twentieth year on air, we’re delighted to be back with more of Britain’s most popular celebrities investigating their family trees. As always, we’ve revealed extraordinary stories and moments from history that we’ve never told before, and the celebrities have been moved to tears, laughter, anger and joy learning about their ancestors’ lives.”

So when can you watch? The new series will launch on BBC One and iPlayer this summer, so watch this space!