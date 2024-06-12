BBC to pay tribute to the late Michael Mosley with two special programmes – details

The BBC will pay tribute to Michael Mosley with two special programmes this week. Sharing the news, the broadcaster announced that Michael Mosley – The Doctor Who Changed Britain and There's Only One Michael Mosley will each debut on Friday 14th June.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Michael Mosley – The Doctor Who Changed Britain and There's Only One Michael Mosley will air on Friday 14th June

The news comes just days after police confirmed that Michael, 67, had passed away on the Greek Island of Symi. The TV presenter had been on holiday with his family and was reported missing after failing to return home from a walk to Agios Nikolaos beach.

Following the discovery of his body and an initial post-mortem examination, police have since concluded that Michael passed away from natural causes.

© Photo: BBC The science presenter and journalist passed away after he was reported missing in Greece

With tributes pouring in from around the world, the BBC's Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore has praised Michael as a "brilliant science broadcaster and programme maker," noting that his BBC colleagues will miss him dearly.

In tribute to Michael, There's Only One Michael Mosley will air on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sound this Friday at 11am. "The last interview Michael conducted took place in the BBC tent as part of the Hay Festival on Saturday May 25 2024," explains the logline.

"In the interview 'How To Live A Good Life' with Professor Paul Bloom for BBC Radio 4, Michael sets out to explore the latest studies on how to make the best of the life we have and comes up with Just One Thing we can all put into practise."

According to the BBC, There's Only One Michael Mosley will be introduced by the late star's friend Chris van Tulleken. "Michael wasn't just a rock solid friend, he was an incredibly generous human to everyone he worked with," Chris noted in a recent tribute on X.

"He basically invented a genre of science broadcasting: experimenting on himself, talking about his medical problems, being a curious human being not an ivory tower expert."

As for the second programme, the broadcaster will then follow up with Michael Mosley – The Doctor Who Changed Britain on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8pm. "In this programme for BBC One and iPlayer we look back at an extraordinary broadcasting career which spanned almost 40 years," explains the synopsis.

© Brook Mitchell Michael Mosley – The Doctor Who Changed Britain will examine the late star's extraordinary broadcasting career

"Fronting series such as Trust Me I'm a Doctor and the hit podcast Just One Thing, Michael used his warm, often funny approach to deliver important, life-changing health messages. He started behind the scenes, as an award-winning Science Journalist and Producer, before becoming a much-loved Presenter. His programmes have made a lasting impact on the nation's health habits from intermittent fasting to the benefits of a cold shower."

"Celebrating Michael's career, this programme marks the enormous impact he made, touching the lives of so many."