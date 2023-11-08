BBC Breakfast star Sally Nugent absent after sparking viewer concern over health

Sally Nugent was missing from the BBC Breakfast sofa on Wednesday morning, with Royal Correspondent Sarah Campbell stepping in to host the show in her place.

The journalist usually presents the current affairs programme from Monday to Wednesday alongside her co-star Jon Kay.

© BBC Sarah Campbell filled in for Sally Nugent on BBC Breakfast

Sally's absence comes after viewers expressed their concern for her health on Tuesday after the star appeared to have come down with a cold.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, viewers shared their sympathy for Sally and praised her for "soldiering on". One person wrote: "Shout out to @sallynugent who presented @BBCBreakfast full of a cold! Proper, trooper!!! Go Sal!!" while another added: "@sallynugent well done for soldiering on today! I believe we may have the same cold!!"

A third viewer tweeted: "How ill does Sally sound this morning, I think she needs a lemsip and to go home to rest."

© Danny Lawson - PA Images Fans expressed their concern for Sally on Tuesday

It's been a big week for Sally, who celebrated a huge win at the Broadcast Sport Awards on Thursday when the BBC Breakfast documentary, Rob Burrow: Living with MND, picked up the gong for Sports Documentary of the Year.

WATCH: Sally Nugent shares exciting news about Rob Burrow: Living with MND

Sally, who has closely followed the rugby star's story with BBC Breakfast since he was first diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in December 2019, marked the achievement on Instagram.

Sharing a series of photos, one of which saw Sally sitting in bed with her hand on the trophy, the presenter penned in the caption: "Great night at the broadcast sport awards for @rob7lindsey and team @bbcbreakfast."

Sally's followers were quick to congratulate her in the comments section, including her co-star Naga Munchetty, who wrote: "Brilliant x."

Jon Kay added: "What an achievement - superb," while a third follower commented: "Congratulations to all and well deserved."

© BBC Rob Burrow with this family in documentary Rob Burrow: Living with MND

The film, which BBC Two commissioned from BBC Breakfast in 2022, follows former professional rugby league player Rob as he lives with MND. The documentary demonstrates the love and support from Rob's friends, family and Rugby League community, particularly his wife Lindsey, who cares for him as well as their three children.

This isn't the first award the documentary has received in recent weeks. In October, Living with MND won twice at the Royal Television Society Awards in Yorkshire.

© Sally Nugent/Instagram Sally Nugent on the red carpet with Rob Burrow's wife, Lindsey at the Royal Television Society Awards

Celebrating the news on social media at the time, Sally posted a carousel of photos from the big night, including one that showed the star on the red carpet alongside Rob's wife Lindsey.

"Very proud to see @rob7lindsey win - twice - last night at the Royal Television Society Awards in Yorkshire for their documentary Living with MND," she wrote. "Rob's speech was brilliant and brave and funny. Just like the man himself."

Sally has previously described the film as an "unflinching look at life through Rob's eyes", which shares the "brutal reality of living with motor neurone disease".