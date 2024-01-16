BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent reveals reason for absence as she returns to show after sparking fan concern

Sally Nugent returned to BBC Breakfast on Tuesday morning after a two-week absence. The 52-year-old presenter usually fronts the programme every Monday to Wednesday with Jon Kay but has been away from her usual spot on the red sofa since New Year's Day.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Sally revealed that she had been away on holiday in the Maldives and was looking forward to returning to work.

Sharing a carousel of snaps from her idyllic trip, including one showing the journalist beaming on a beachfront while donning a royal blue, one-shoulder dress, she penned: "Home from a dreamy holiday and excited to get back to work. We've got a busy 2024 for you! See @bbcbreakfast soon."

Sally's co-star Jon was quick to comment on the post. He joked: "Love the Wirral. Looks incredible. Can't wait to see you and hear all about it x."

Sally's return comes after fans expressed concern over her extended absence. Taking to social media during her time off, viewers speculated whether the star had left the programme, with one person writing: "Where's Sally has she left #bbcbreakfast," while another penned: "@sallynugent Missing you on BBC Breakfast, hope you LL be back soon?"

© BBC Sally Nugent returned to BBC Breakfast on Tuesday after a two-week absence

This isn't the first time Sally has been away from the show in recent weeks. Back in December, the mum-of-one took some time off to rehearse ahead of her appearance on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

Sally, who was partnered with professional dancer Graziano Di Prima for the one-off special, danced the Foxtrot to 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas', scoring a total of 38 points. Despite her impressive score, Sally lost out to EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick and his dance partner Nancy Xu, who stole the show with their Quickstep to 'Merry Christmas Everyone'.

© Guy Levy Sally danced with Graziano Di Prima in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

Sally isn't the only BBC Breakfast star to have returned to the programme this week. Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood was back on our screens on Monday in her first programme since her wedding to Steve Randall in December last year.

The Scottish star, who tied the knot with Steve at Cliveden House in Berkshire, opened up about her "romantic" winter nuptials.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol Kirkwood returned to the show on Monday after marrying Steve Randall in December

READ: Carol Kirkwood and Steve Randall's love story is like something out of a movie

"I cannot tell you how fabulous it's been," she told hosts Jon and Sarah Campbell. "You shouldn't really be talking like this about your own wedding, but it was blissful. It was romantic. It was absolutely perfect. And I would not change a thing about the day."

The 61-year-old, who became engaged in the spring of 2022, continued: "It was very small as well and intimate so you didn't have to worry that Auntie Nellie didn't have a glass of sherry in her hand. You know, that kind of thing."