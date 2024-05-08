BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood reveals reason for absence in latest presenter shake-up

BBC Breakfast viewers are used to waking up each weekday morning to see Carol Kirkwood reporting the latest weather forecast. But this week, the Scottish presenter has been missing from her regular spot, with fellow forecaster Matt Taylor stepping in to cover for her.

Taking to social media during her time off, Carol revealed that she's been on holiday in the South West of England, beginning her trip on the Isles of Scilly in Cornwall, before travelling to Dartmouth in Devon.

© Mark Thomas/Shutterstock Carol Kirkwood has been absent from BBC Breakfast this week

On Monday, Carol posted a series of snaps from her trip to the coast of Cornwall, including some stunning wildlife photos and an idyllic beach view. "Just visited Tresco (Isles of Scilly). @Hurtiagents. To call it stunning doesn't do it justice. Weather beautiful. Fell in love with the red squirrels," penned the star.

The following day, she shared some picturesque photos of Dartmouth, writing in the caption: "Dartmouth looking lovely bathed in the morning sunshine @Hurtiagents. Hope you have a fab day."

Carol is no doubt enjoying her UK break with her husband Steve Randall, whom she married at Cliveden House in Berkshire in December last year. The couple became engaged in spring 2022, having first met when Carol, 61, was in her fifties.

© Twitter Carol and Steve have been married since December 2023

Opening up about her big day, Carol wrote on social media at the time: "We had the most perfect day. It was a tiny wedding but so romantic and intimate. A day we will never forget. We are bursting with happiness. It wasn’t a ‘secret’ wedding, just a private one."

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood confirms engagement live on BBC Breakfast

Carol isn't the only BBC Breakfast presenter who's been absent in recent days. Sally Nugent was missing from the show on Monday, with business presenter Nina Warhurst standing in alongside Jon Kay.

Nina recently returned to our screens after being away for seven months on maternity leave. The journalist welcomed her third child, a little girl named Nancy, with her husband Ted in July last year.

© Instagram Nina Warhurst returned to the show in January

Upon her return, Nina admitted that while it was "lovely to be back", she was missing her little one at home. "I've missed the gang, I'm missing the baby this morning, very much but it's lovely to be back, best job in the world," she told hosts Jon Kay and Sarah Campbell, who was filling in for Sally. "And the best baby in the world! I know everyone thinks their baby is the best one, but sorry guys, mine actually is."

Nina and Ted are also doting parents to two young boys: Digby, who was born in 2016, and Michael, who arrived two years later in 2018.

Nina and her husband Ted welcomed their third child in July last year

BBC Breakfast viewers were pleased to see Nina sitting on the red sofa and praised her hosting skills on social media.

One person penned: "@BBCBreakfast always SO MUCH BETTER when Nina is on!!!" while another applauded her on-screen chemistry with Roger Johnson during Sunday's programme, writing: "TV Presenting partnerships are all about chemistry. Together, @RogerJ_01 and @NinaWarhurst are the absolute nuts."