Why this week is special for BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood and her husband Steve

Carol Kirkwood will report the weather forecast live on BBC Breakfast from the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this week. Every May, the Scottish star makes her way to the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in Chelsea, London, where she keeps viewers updated with the latest weather news whilst showing off some of the amazing floral exhibitions.

During Monday's programme, host Jon Kay introduced Carol's report. "Carol is at the Chelsea Flower Show this morning with the weather, which is one of her favourite weeks of the year, I know," he said.

© getty Carol Kirkwood at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2022

But it's not just the prestigious flower event that makes this week particularly special for Carol. Two years ago, she announced her engagement to her now-husband Steve Randall during a live report from the Chelsea Flower Show. Watch the moment in the video below.

On 23 May 2022, Carol revealed the exciting news of her engagement. Probing the weather presenter about her sparkling diamond ring, Sally Nugent joked: "I'm a bit concerned about how you're standing up with a giant rock on that left hand," to which a blushing Carol confirmed: "Thank you Sal! It is rather nice. I got engaged!"

Carol, 61, revealed exactly how Steve popped the question during an interview with HELLO!. "It was a lovely, sunny day and we had taken a picnic with us, and we were sitting by the river, watching the boats going by," she told us in July 2022. "Steve started fidgeting; I turned to say: 'What's wrong?' He was on his knee, and he proposed. At first, I thought he was joking, but he said: 'No no, I really do mean it, Will you marry me?' I said: 'Yes!! Of course!'"

© Twitter Carol with her husband Steve Randall

The two lovebirds first met when Carol was in her 50s and were initially just friends before things turned romantic.

"Steve came into my life when I was already very happy, I didn't need a man in my life — but I want him in my life — and that's the difference," Carol explained to an audience at Good Housekeeping Live in November last year.

Carol and Steve, who is a police officer, tied the knot in a stunning winter wedding held at Cliveden House in Berkshire in December last year.

Taking to social media at the time, Carol penned: "We had the most perfect day. It was a tiny wedding but so romantic and intimate. A day we will never forget. We are bursting with happiness."

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol and Steve married in December last year

The TV star looked stunning in a satin princess gown adorned with a fitted waist and a striking Bardot neckline, while her hair was styled in a romantic updo. Meanwhile, Steve opted for a black suit with a silver tie, completing the dashing look with a white rose pinned to his buttonhole.

Carol's wedding to Steve marks her second marriage. She was previously married to cricket player Jimmy Kirkwood from 1990 to 2008.