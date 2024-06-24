Carol Kirkwood sparks concern from BBC Breakfast fans with latest TV appearance

BBC Breakfast viewers shared their concern for weather presenter Carol Kirkwood after she reported Monday's weather forecast in the sunshine at Charlton Lido in Greenwich rather than the usual studio in Salford's Media City.

Taking to social media, fans noted Carol's sunburn, with many feeling her chest was becoming increasingly pink during the broadcast and urged the 62-year-old to take cover in the shade.

© @carolkirkwood/X Carol Kirkwood reported the weather forecast from Charlton Lido in Greenwich

One person penned: "National treasure Carol Kirkwood seems to have caught the sun. Don't forget your suncream Carol," while another added: "Carol is getting more pink with every weather update. Please slap on the Factor 50."

A third fan remarked: "So @carolkirkwood presenting weather heat alert on @BBCBreakfast in direct sunlight & getting sunburn on her chest??…. COME ON #BBCBreakfast put our lovely Carol in some shade….. SET AN EXAMPLE," while another encouraged the Scottish star to "take care" in the sun.

© Mark Thomas/Shutterstock Fans expressed their concern for Carol during Monday's show

Towards the end of the show, Carol reassured her followers that she was taking precautions. "It is only 0844 and already the temperature here in Greenwich is 21 C," she penned alongside a snap of the presenter with her colleague Maher Nakhla. "Maher and I are covered in factor 50 and sheltering from the sun! Phew!"

It's been a busy few weeks for Carol, who recently returned to work having enjoyed a brief trip to her native Scotland.

At the beginning of June, just after turning 62 in May, Carol visited the islands of Iona and Mull and shared several snaps from her holiday on social media, including a photo of the iconic brightly-coloured houses made famous in the children's TV show Balamory.

"Never visited Tobermory before," penned Carol. "Recognise the painted houses? Saw these beauties too [dolphin emoji]."

"Sailed by Morar and Mallaig to Inverie where bumped into school friend! Small world! @WeAreTripsmiths @LordoftheGlens xxx," added the star.

Ahead of her holiday, Carol announced the upcoming release of her fourth novel, Once Upon A Time in Venice.

Carol has released three romance novels

The new book, which hits the shelves in July, comes three years after the release of Carol's debut novel, Under a Greek Moon, which reached number two on the Sunday Times bestsellers list and was followed by two further novels.

Teasing the plot, Carol wrote on social media: "This time I'm whisking you away to Italy where masquerade balls, opera stars and Hollywood all collide in a sizzling romance."

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol wed her partner Steve Randall in December last year

Not only has Carol's writing career gone from strength to strength but she's also about to hit an exciting milestone in her personal life. Carol has been married to her husband Steve Randall for almost six months, with the lovebirds having tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in December last year.

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood confirms engagement live on BBC Breakfast

Opening up about her big day after returning to BBC Breakfast, Carol said: "I cannot tell you how fabulous it’s been. You shouldn’t really be talking like this about your own wedding, but it was blissful. It was romantic. It was absolutely perfect. And I would not change a thing about the day."