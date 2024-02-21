Lord of the Rings: Rings of Powers star Morfydd Clark gives long-awaited update on season two - exclusive

It feels like it has been a very long time since Rings of Power landed on our screens back in 2022 - but on of the show’s stars Morffyd Clark has given an update on season two, and it looks like we hopefully won’t have much longer to wait until it’s back!

Chatting to HELLO! on the red carpet at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday, Morffyd, who plays Galadriel on the show, revealed that filming was finished for the second instalment.

WATCH: The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power trailer

“We finished filming it which was fun but I can't say anything,” she explained, looking stunning in a red gown for the special occasion. “I'm sworn to secrecy… but I'm really excited about it!”

When asked if she was looking forward to the fans finally being able to watch it, she added: “Oh definitely, they're the best part of it!” She added to Film Updates: “There're a lot of new villains, I love a villain, and that's probably all I can say to be safe."

© Courtesy of Prime Video Morfydd Clark as Galadriel

The show has yet to receive a release date - but a 2024 date could be on the cards - so stay tuned! Speaking about when to expect the show, head of Amazon Studios Jenny Salke told Variety: “We want the shortest time possible between seasons, but we want to keep the bar just as high. So it'll take what it takes but there's been some urgency around moving quickly, which is why these guys have been writing all through their hiatus.”

Amazon Studios’ head of television Vernon Sanders also shut down any hope that it would air in 2023, saying: “It would be amazing if we could get season two out within a year of season one's release. It may take a smidge longer than that, but we're doing everything we can, and we'll get better and faster as we go.”

© Matt Grace/Prime Video Morfydd opened up about season 2

Season one certainly left fans wanting more after it was revealed that Halbrand was actually Sauron, while it is also confirmed that ‘the Stranger’ is the wizard Istari (who may or may not be Gandalf).

Speaking about the major revelation about Halbrand, Charlie Vicker revealed that he didn’t initially know about his character’s hidden identity. He told Variety: “It was revealed later. The show went on a hiatus after the second episode because of COVID. With a couple of months to go, the showrunners told me.

“Prior to that I had some suspicions. I auditioned with a couple of monologues, one as Richard III and the other as Satan in Paradise Lost, so I had a feeling that there was going to be a dark twist to the character, and I was suspicious of it being Sauron.”