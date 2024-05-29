7 blockbusters we can't wait to watch in 2024: Inside Out 2, Wicked and Twisters

Some of the biggest blockbusters are yet to arrive in cinemas. There's something for everyone this year, from adrenaline-pumping action movies like Twisters and Deadpool & Wolverine to feel-good films like Inside Out 2 and Wicked. Here, we've rounded up the most exciting releases of 2024…
Inside Out 2
Described as a "feel-good (or feel-everything)" flick for 2024, Inside Out 2 picks up with Riley in her teen years. Just when her emotions – Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger and Disgust – have learned to live in harmony, Anxiety turns up, causing chaos in headquarters.
Boasting a stellar cast that includes Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Maya Hawke, Tony Hale, and Ayo Edibiri, we're hoping this fun-filled sequel has as much magic as the first.
Horizon: An American Saga – Part One
After leaving Yellowstone to work on Horizon: An American Saga, Kevin Costner's efforts paid off when he received a 10-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.
Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Horizon explores "the lure of the Old West and how it was won—and lost—through the blood, sweat and tears of many."
Leading a huge ensemble cast, Kevin stars alongside Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Owen Crow Shoe, Tatanka Means, Ella Hunt, Tim Guinee and Danny Huston.
Twisters
A standalone sequel to the cult classic, Twister (1996), Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell star as Kate Cooper and Tyler Owens – two perfect strangers working together to predict, and possibly tame tornadoes.
An action-packed disaster movie, this high-stakes thriller looks seriously tense. "It's a rowdy good time, just like the original," star Glen Powell told Indie Wire.
Deadpool & Wolverine (July 26)
For years fans delighted in Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's social media rivalry and friendship. Now that they're co-starring in Deadpool & Wolverine, we can expect even more mishaps and hilarity to unfold.
When Deadpool is recruited by the Time Variance Authority to safeguard the multiverse, he convinces a sulking Wolverine to join him – cue plenty of witty one-liners and slow-mo action sequences.
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Did someone say Beetlejuice? After a 36-year wait, Tim Burton is giving us a sequel with Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara returning. Rounding out the cast, fans can also expect to see Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux and Monica Bellucci in the fantasy horror film.
40 years after Lydia first encountered Betelgeuse, she returns home to Winter River with her rebellious daughter, Astrid, who accidentally releases Betelgeuse from the afterlife, causing endless chaos.
Joker: Folie a Deux (October 4)
Joker: Folie a Deux follows the twisted love story of Joker and Harley Quinn after meeting at Arkham Asylum. Described as a "jukebox musical" focusing on the "shared delusional romance" of its leads, this dark and delicious film is led by Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.
Wicked – Part One (November 27)
This one's gonna be popular! A remake of the hit musical, Arianna Grande and Cynthia Erivo star as Glinda Upland and Elphaba Thropp, two witches who forge an unlikely friendship at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz.