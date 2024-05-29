7 blockbusters we can't wait to watch in 2024: Inside Out 2, Wicked and Twisters

Described as a "feel-good (or feel-everything)" flick for 2024, Inside Out 2 picks up with Riley in her teen years. Just when her emotions – Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger and Disgust – have learned to live in harmony, Anxiety turns up, causing chaos in headquarters.

Boasting a stellar cast that includes Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Maya Hawke, Tony Hale, and Ayo Edibiri, we're hoping this fun-filled sequel has as much magic as the first.