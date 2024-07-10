Strictly star's ex-husband shares snap with new partner following shock split

Strictly star Ian Waite has reportedly split from his husband of seven years, Drew Merriman. The choreographer married the airline pilot back in 2017 in a ceremony held at Woburn Abbey.

According to the Daily Mail, a source close to the couple said they split "a while ago" and despite trying to work through their problems, decided it was best to go their separate ways and still remain friends.

Drew is now in a new relationship with Jon McMahon, whom he met at work. Jon is a former winner of national modelling competitions Mr Liverpool North and Mr British Isles.

© @ianjwaite/Instagram Ian Waite has split from his husband of seven years, Drew

Drew opened up about his relationship in a recent Instagram post marking the end of Pride month in June. "I get to be me, and do all of this with the most incredible man by my side," he penned alongside a carousel of snaps of his boyfriend.

Revealing how they met, the pilot continued: "It was just a normal day at work, until it wasn't. We started talking and everything just seemed to fall into place. You are the most incredible person I’ve met. You are there through everything I go through.

© @dwaite89/Instagram Drew Merriman has moved on with new boyfriend Jon

"We laugh together, we cry together and I'm so lucky that I can call you my boyfriend. After some of the most difficult years of my life you have made things make sense, and made me know what I want and where I want to be in this world."

Ian's representatives have been approached for comment.

© @dwaite89/Instagram Drew and Jon met at work

Ian and Drew tied the knot inside the 18th-century Sculpture Gallery at Woburn Abbey in a ceremony featured exclusively in HELLO! magazine. The wedding was attended by various Strictly stars, including Craig Revel Horwood, Natalie Lowe, Anton Du Beke, Erin Boag, and Vincent Simone, as well as former contestants weather presenter Carol Kirkwood, retired swimmer Mark Foster, and Zoe Ball, who was partnered with Ian for series three.

Ian said of the ceremony: "The ceremony was wonderful, and then walking back past our friends was my highlight actually."

Ian and Drew tied the knot in 2017

Speaking about their relationship at the time, Drew told us: "We're different in small ways, but we agree on the big things, like being ambitious about our careers, views on how we want to raise a family."

Ian starred as a professional dancer on Strictly for seven series before eventually joining spin-off show It Takes Two in 2011.

During his time as a pro dancer, he was partnered with the likes of Penny Lancaster, Jodie Kidd, and Jade Johnson.