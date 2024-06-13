BBC star responds to Strictly Come Dancing speculation

BBC newsreader Clive Myrie has done little to dispel the rumours he is set to appear in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Earlier this week, Morning Live star Gethin Jones suggested the journalist would be a great addition to Strictly 2024, saying that he has the "most rhythm" out of anyone at BBC News.

© Richard Ansett/BBC Clive Myrie is rumoured to appear on Strictly this year

Speaking about Clive's new travel series when the discussion came up, co-host Helen Skelton added: "Clive Myrie tells us about heading to the Caribbean for his new travel series and if busting moves to Jamaican dance hall music has inspired him to consider Strictly."

Gethin, who has previously appeared on Strictly, said: "I think out of all of the BBC news readers that I know, Clive has the most rhythm I would say, pretty much, out of everyone I know from BBC News."

The Mastermind host, 59, also addressed the rumours that he might be heading to the ballroom floor. Taking to his Instagram page to share a clip from his series of himself learning to dance, he wrote: "What do you say, @bbcstrictly? Are my moves up to par? [dancing emoji]."

With rumours going into overdrive, Clive has since remarked on the speculation during an appearance on BBC's Morning Live. Referring to Strictly professional Neil Jones in the studio, the newsreader noted: "[Neil's] sitting there thinking, 'Have you really got it, Myrie? Have you really got it?'" He then shared: "I don't know. Who knows, maybe one day."

While it won't be too much longer till the BBC announce the celebrity line-up, show bosses recently confirmed that the dancing pros returning are Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones and Nikita Kuzmin.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Giovanni will not be returning to Strictly this year

They will be joined by the likes of Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola.

2021 winner Giovanni Pernice will not be joining the series. His exit from the show comes amid several reports of unacceptable behaviour on set.

Despite the swirling reports, Giovanni, 33, previously denied any wrongdoing following dance partner Amanda Abbington's previous claims that his behind-the-scenes behaviour was unacceptable.

In a statement, he told his followers: "To my dear fans, You will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week. Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name."