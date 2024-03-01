Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo's NCIS spin-off: All we know about NCIS: Europe

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are reprising their NCIS roles in an already highly-anticipated spin-off series. The actors, who played Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David in the long-running CBS drama, will reunite for the first time in ten years in the upcoming show, nicknamed NCIS: Europe.

But what can fans expect from the Paramount+ spin-off and where did we last leave Tony and Ziva? Here's everything we know…

© Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo will reprise their NCIS roles in a new spin-off show

What is the Tony/Ziva spin-off about?

The action-packed ten-episode spin-off will follow Tony and Ziva as they find themselves on the run in Europe.

The couple have spent the past few years raising their daughter, Tali, in Paris but when Tony's security company is attacked, they must figure out who is after them and hopefully learn to trust one another again and have their "unconventional happily ever after".

While the show has been nicknamed NCIS: Europe, the official title has not yet been revealed. Showrunner John McNamara told TV Line: "If I told you what it is, I'd be violating the Espionage Act."

Tony/Ziva spin-off release date speculation

Production on the upcoming series is set to begin later this year, so fans will have to wait a little while longer before Tony and Ziva return to screens.

© Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo will reunite after ten years

With specifics of the production schedule yet to be revealed, we imagine the show will arrive towards the end of 2024 or perhaps even early 2025.

Where did we leave Ziva and Tony?

We last saw Tony in David McCallum's tribute episode, which aired on CBS in February. The character made a comeback towards the end of the episode, joining Dr Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) in the lab before heading off to Ducky's funeral. Watch the moving moment in the video below.

WATCH: Michael Weatherly returns to NCIS to honor the late David McCallum

Before his brief return, we last saw Tony back in 2016, when he left the NCIS team to take care of his daughter following the death of Ziva three years earlier.

© Getty Michael reprised his role in season 21 in honor of David McCallum

As for Cote, she left the show in 2013 when her character was supposedly killed in a bomb explosion in Israel. The actress, who appeared in seasons three to ten, made a surprise return in 2019, when it was revealed that Ziva was in fact alive and in hiding.

Then, in season 17, Ziva teamed up with her former colleagues to track down those who had attempted to kill her before she went underground.

Cote initially left the show in 2013

After uncovering terrorist Mira Sahar Azam as the mastermind behind the attempt to murder Ziva, Gibbs shoots her down, freeing his colleague from a life on the run. Ziva then left for Paris to reunite with Tony and Tali.

What have Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo said about the spin-off?

On reuniting for the new series, Michael and Cote, who are also executive producers on the project, said in a joint statement: "We've been talking about this story for many years, and now with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready.

"The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter. We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the 'Tiva' movement for years.

"To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you!"

© CBS Cote and Michael previously starred alongside Mark Harmon

Michael has been teasing the show for over a year and first hinted at a reunion with Cote in response to a fan's comment on his reflective New Year's post back in January 2023.

"Happy New Year! It's time to look at time and enjoy the moment!" wrote Michael, to which one of his followers responded: "We all would rather look at you and Ziva reuniting and enjoying that moment."

Michael replied: "Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such 'moments'!"

Most recently, Michael dropped a huge hint about the spin-off after appearing in David McCallum's tribute episode.

© CBS The new series will follow Tony and Ziva in Europe

After reflecting on the "truly amazing" opportunity to make a cameo in the special instalment, Michael signed off the message by writing: "Gotta go – there's work to do!"

Reacting to the post, one fan shared their hopes for a reunion with Cote, writing: "I hope whatever work you have in progress, involves a certain Chilean [winking emoji]. I miss you guys onscreen! Miss the chemistry and magic you both create."

Michael was quick to reply, penning: "The universe works in mysterious ways."