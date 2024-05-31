Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Clint Eastwood then-and-now photos as the star turns 94
As The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly star turns 94, here's a look back at how his appearance has changed

Clint Eastwood is turning 94, and to this day he remains an icon of Hollywood, from his role as "The Man with No Name" in Sergio Leone's classic Spaghetti Western trilogy, to his more recent work as a director. 

The Legendary Life of Clint Eastwood

He's come a long way from his early days in Piedmont California, where he got kicked out of Piedmont High School between 1945 and 1946 for writing obscenities to a school official on the athletic field scoreboard, and burning an effigy on the school lawn. He would later transfer to Oakland Technical High School, scheduled to graduate mid-year in January 1949 - although it's unknown if he ever did.

2D83EGH 1949 , USA : The celebrated american movie actor and director CLINT EASTWOOD ( born in 1930 ), photo from the school year-book , aged 19 . Unknown photographer .- HISTORY - FOTO STORICHE - ATTORE - MOVIE - CINEMA - SEX SYMBOL - personalita da giovane - personality personalities when was young - INFANZIA - CHILDHOOD - tie - cravatta - annuario scolastico --- ARCHIVIO GBB. Image shot 1949. Exact date unknown.© ARCHIVIO GBB / Alamy Stock Photo
Clint Eastwood's yearbook photo

His yearbook photo from the school shows that early on he had those classic Hollywood good looks, with sharp cheekbones. He wore his hair in a classic post-war quiff and a neat suit. 

P0XMKY Original Film Title: FRANCIS IN THE NAVY. English Title: FRANCIS IN THE NAVY. Film Director: ARTHUR LUBIN. Year: 1955. Stars: CLINT EASTWOOD; MARTHA HYER; DAVID JANSSEN. Credit: UNIVERSAL PICTURES / Album© Universal Pictures/Alamy Stock Photo
Clint Eastwood on the set of his first credited movie

With his steely blue eyes, Clint arguably has one of the most recognizable looks in cinema. From the classic image, you can see he had a glint early on of that intense gaze that he became famous for.

Clint Eastwood, US actor, smoking a cigar, wearing a brown hat and poncho in a publicity portrait issued for the film, 'A Fistful of Dollars', Spain, 1964. The Spaghetti western, directed by Sergio Leone (1929-1989), starred Eastwood as 'The Man with No Name' (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)© Silver Screen Collection
Clint Eastwood as The Man With No Name

He would start his career in 1955, mainly working uncredited roles in films, although his first credited role was as Jonesy in Francis In The Navy where his star quality stood out early on. In one picture, he's seen looking classically cool in a plain white t-shirt while his fellow actors are in uniform. Standing tall at 6 foot 4, he towered over them.

American actor and director Clint Eastwood as Inspector Harry Callahan of the San Francisco Police Department in the action film 'Dirty Harry', 1971. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)© Silver Screen Collection
Clint Eastwood as Harry Callahan in Dirty Harry

By 1966, he concluded the Spaghetti Western trilogy that made him famous with the classic movie The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, which cemented him as an icon of Hollywood. He was known for his striking physical presence on screen, in a role that required him to say very little.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Clint Eastwood attends the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)© Jon Kopaloff
Clint Eastwood in 2020

Nowadays, at 94, Clint looks remarkably different - as anyone would. But his piercing gaze remains through his furrowed brow, and his cheekbones are razor sharp. He last acted in 2021 the self-directed and produced American neo-Western drama, Cry Macho.

He showed no sign of slowing down, as he directs Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette in Juror No. 2. The release date has yet to be announced.

