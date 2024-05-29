Clint Eastwood set to welcome new addition to his ever-growing family as youngest daughter announces pregnancy

Clint Eastwood is about to welcome another addition to his ever-growing family. His youngest daughter, Morgan Eastwood, 27, recently announced she is expecting her first child with fiancé Tanner Koopmans.

Morgan, who works as a freelance writer, shared the joyous news on Instagram, proudly revealing her baby bump.

"Our baby," she captioned the post, which featured two heartwarming photos. In one, Morgan and Tanner lovingly placed their hands on her belly, and in another, the couple shared a tender kiss as Morgan cradled her stomach.

The announcement received an outpouring of love, including a celebratory emoji from her older half-brother, Scott Eastwood, 38.

Unlike her father and actor brother, Morgan has chosen a more private life away from the Hollywood limelight. She and Tanner, who got engaged last year, currently reside in New York City.

Morgan is Clint's only child with his ex-wife Dina Eastwood, 58. The former couple married in March 1996, and Morgan was born later that year in December.

They separated in 2012, and Dina filed for divorce the following year, citing "irreconcilable differences."

© Jerritt Clark Kathryn Eastwood, Clint Eastwood, Alison Eastwood, Francesca Eastwood, Morgan Eastwood and Francis Fisher

Before Dina, Clint had a well-documented "open marriage" with Maggie Johnson, which lasted from 1953 to 1984.

During their union, they welcomed daughter Alison, now 52, and son Kyle, 56. Over the years, Clint has fathered eight children with six different women, each of whom has played a significant role in his life.

His eldest child, Laurie Murray, now 70, was born from a 1953 fling. Laurie’s mother, whose identity remains unknown, put her up for adoption without Clint's knowledge.

© Getty images Actress Morgan Eastwood is Clint Eastwood's youngest daughter

Laurie, who was adopted by a couple in Seattle, later embarked on a journey to discover her birth parents. When she found the paperwork, it revealed Clint Eastwood as her biological father.

Clint and his family welcomed the news warmly. Laurie even accompanied Clint to the Oscars in 2004, and they have since bonded over shared interests like golf.

Clint’s second eldest, Kimber Lynn, 59, a professional makeup artist in Hollywood, was born in 1964 during his affair with dancer-actress Roxanne Tunis. Clint also shares son Scott and daughter Kathryn, 36, with flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves, whom he dated from 1985 to 1990.

© David Livingston Alison Eastwood attends the Art for Animals fundraiser art event with her dad Clint

His second youngest child, Francesca Eastwood, was born from his relationship with Titanic star Frances Fisher in the early 1990s. Clint’s current partner, actress and model Christina Sandera, 60, has been by his side since 2014, and they live together in California.

Clint’s first known grandchild came in 1984 with the birth of Kimber’s son, Clinton, now 40. However, it was later revealed that Clint's eldest grandchild is actually Laurie's son, Lowell Thomas Murray IV, who is 41 and works as a fitness trainer.

Lowell even appeared on the 18th season of ABC's The Bachelorette. Laurie also has a daughter named Kelsey with her husband, Lowell Thomas Murray III.

Clint's son Kyle’s only child, Graylen, 30, was born in 1994. Finally, Clint’s youngest grandchild, Titan, aged six, is the son of Francesca and actor Alexander Wraith.

Francesca has often praised Clint, calling him the "best dad" and "best grandfather" to her son. Despite meeting his grandfather later in life, Laurie's son Lowell has developed a close relationship with Clint. "He’s been a great father to my mom, and always great to me and my family whenever we see him," Lowell once shared.

As Clint Eastwood prepares to welcome his sixth grandchild, his legacy as a dedicated father and grandfather continues to grow, cementing his role not only as a Hollywood legend but also as a beloved family man.