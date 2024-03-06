Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella is all smiles in gorgeous bikini-clad photo amid chemotherapy treatment

Isabella Strahan is remaining positive and keeping a beautiful smile on her face, despite her ongoing battle with cancer.

The 19-year-old daughter of GMA star Michael Strahan has been battling brain cancer since late last year, but on Tuesday she reminisced about happier times with her twin sister, Sophia.

WATCH: Michael Strahan and daughter Isabella talk about her cancer diagnosis

Taking to her Instagram Story, Isabella posted a throwback photo of a recent tropical vacation she enjoyed with her twin, and they both looked gorgeous posing in bikinis on the deck of a boat.

Isabella still looked radiant despite undergoing treatment, beaming widely for the camera in a white, floral print two-piece.

Sophia, meanwhile, looked equally as stunning but opted for a vivid red bikini as she smiled at her sister while they both leaned against a railing.

Captioning the happy photo, Isabella penned: "I miss @sophialstrahan a little too much + good times."

© Instagram Isabella and Sophia both looked gorgeous

The siblings are extremely close and after Isabella's diagnosis was shared publicly, Sophia was quick to pen a touching tribute to her twin.

"I'm so lucky to have the most amazing sister and best friend in the world," she posted on Instagram alongside photos of the two together in recent months.

"The last few months have been so much harder than we could have ever imagined, but it's made me realize just how strong you are. You inspire me and I’m so proud of you. Us forever."

© Instagram Sophia and Isabella are extremely close

Isabella – who has completed radiation treatment – was diagnosed in October 2023 with a rare cancerous brain tumor called medulloblastoma, which starts in the lower back part of the brain that controls coordination and movement.

After undergoing surgery to remove the fast-growing 4-centimeter tumor, and a grueling recovery including learning to walk again, she is now in the middle of chemotherapy treatment.

The former student has been sharing her journey on her YouTube vlog and last month, she described the ordeal of her first round of chemotherapy at the MSK Cancer Center.

© GMA Isabella is undergoing chemotherapy

"My first round of chemo experience was one of the worst things I've done ever in my entire life. Oh my God," she shared. "I feel like people made it look so much easier."

Explaining the unsettling feeling of receiving the treatment, Isabella revealed she felt severe physical discomfort, including intense headaches and jaw pain.

Recounting the worst instances of pain she experienced, Isabella compared her jaw pain to the aftermath of a root canal but far more excruciating.

© Instagram Isabella has already completed radiation treatment

"It felt like someone had just ripped every single one of my teeth out and just set it back in my mouth with no medicine," she described, highlighting the severity of her suffering that brought her to tears for three days.

Isabella's latest bikini-clad photo comes after she admitted that she had been reluctant to take pictures of herself as the cancer treatment has left her feeling not "like myself".

"I just had a Sephora ad come out, that I shot in May 2023. So, it’s super exciting," she said in her first vlog.

"But I remember being so excited to go to the store and take a selfie with it and I can't do that right now because I don't really feel like myself or that person in the ad."

© Instagram Isabella has been suffering with low self-esteem

She added: "These past two months, it's been rough. It’s been challenging and it's been very hard, but I know I'll get through it.

"I know time will heal and things will get back to being — I can't really say normal because there's not really normal now in my life, but things will get back to being calmer."

