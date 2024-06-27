Robin Roberts' ongoing absence from GMA continues as she misses farewell to beloved co—host

Robin Roberts delighted GMA viewers with her fun travel reports from Portugal earlier in the week - but now fans are wondering where she'll be coming back.

On Thursday, Robin and Michael Strahan were once again noticeably absent from the NY studio, with Whit Johnson and Rebecca Jarvis taking their seats alongside George Stephanopoulos.

But the day marked more than just another day in the office as Robin missed out on a momentous moment for one of her ABC co-hosts.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton's last day on GMA3 landed on Thursday and Robin and Michael weren't with her.

The chief medical correspondent was emotional as she was joined by colleagues, including George, Lara Spencer, Ginger Zee, and Sam Champion to wave her goodbye.

They played a sweet tribute to her on-air, and Jennifer became emotional watching it.

Robin and Michael weren't going to skip her last day entirely though and featured in the lengthy and heartfelt segment.

Robin said she was thankful that Jennifer had taught her to "advocate for myself," she called her a friend and said "say it ain't so" when it came to her departure.

Michael also thanked her for their "friendship" and said it would continue off the air.

Jennifer announced she was leaving after 13 years in April 2024.

Her departure means she will be focusing more time on launching her own women's wellness company, Ajenda.

Her decision to depart at the end of June, giving viewers nearly two more months with her expert opinion.

"It has been an honor to be at ABC and help cover the biggest health issues in the country and world over the past 13 years," she wrote, paying tribute to her co-anchors and colleagues at the network as well.

"My coworkers have become more than friends; they've become family and have seen me through the biggest professional moments of my life. I feel fortunate to have worked with the best in the business."