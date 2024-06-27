Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Robin Roberts' ongoing absence from GMA continues as she misses farewell to beloved co—host
Robin Roberts at the Disney 2024 upfront presentation held at North Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

The Good Morning America host hasn't been in the NY studio

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Robin Roberts delighted GMA viewers with her fun travel reports from Portugal earlier in the week - but now fans are wondering where she'll be coming back. 

On Thursday, Robin and Michael Strahan were once again noticeably absent from the NY studio, with Whit Johnson and Rebecca Jarvis taking their seats alongside George Stephanopoulos

But the day marked more than just another day in the office as Robin missed out on a momentous moment for one of her ABC co-hosts. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Robin Roberts breaks exciting news about George Stephanopoulos

Dr. Jennifer Ashton's last day on GMA3 landed on Thursday and Robin and Michael weren't with her.

The chief medical correspondent was emotional as she was joined by colleagues, including George, Lara Spencer, Ginger Zee, and Sam Champion to wave her goodbye. 

Jennifer Ashton in no-sleeved top© MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Jennifer Ashton has left GMA

They played a sweet tribute to her on-air, and Jennifer became emotional watching it. 

Robin and Michael weren't going to skip her last day entirely though and featured in the lengthy and heartfelt segment. 

Jennifer has been a firm fixture on GMA for years© Heidi Gutman
Jennifer has been a firm fixture on GMA for years

Robin said she was thankful that Jennifer had taught her to "advocate for myself," she called her a friend and said "say it ain't so" when it came to her departure. 

Michael also thanked her for their "friendship" and said it would continue off the air.

GOOD MORNING AMERICA - Dr. Jennifer Ashton is a guest on "Good Morning America," 6/17/14, airing on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, AMY ROBACH, ROBIN ROBERTS, GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, LARA SPENCER© Getty Images
The whole team will miss Jennifer

 Jennifer announced she was leaving after 13 years in April 2024.

Her departure means she will be focusing more time on launching her own women's wellness company, Ajenda.

Robin Roberts walking in NYC© Raymond Hall
Robin delivered a sweet message to Jennifer

Her decision to depart at the end of June, giving viewers nearly two more months with her expert opinion.

"It has been an honor to be at ABC and help cover the biggest health issues in the country and world over the past 13 years," she wrote, paying tribute to her co-anchors and colleagues at the network as well.

GMA3 hosts
Jennifer with her GMA3 hosts

"My coworkers have become more than friends; they've become family and have seen me through the biggest professional moments of my life. I feel fortunate to have worked with the best in the business."

