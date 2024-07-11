Twins reboot, anyone? GMA's Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos had a brilliant on-air clash on Thursday July 11, when they realized they were matching outfits.

Michael wore a white shirt, gray suit and baby pink tie, while George had exactly the same fit except his baby pink tie also had a pattern.

"We haven't matched in months, maybe years," laughed George as Michael added: 'George, you and me look like a buddy movie," and their co-anchor Rebecca Jarvis joked that she would "buy a ticket to see that film". Watch the moment below:

GMA's Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos 'clash' on-air during must-see moment

The clip was posted on social media and GMA viewers loved it, with one calling for a "Twins reboot" with Michael and George, and another jokingly asking: "Who wore it best though?"

Michael recently returned to the GMA studio after an unexplained absence in June. However it came a week after he revealed the wonderful news that his daughter Isabella had completed her chemotherapy treatment.

Michael Strahan with his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia and his mom Louise

Posting an emotional video which shows the 19-year-old celebrating in hospital after ringing the bell to signify the end of her chemo, proud dad Michael penned in the caption: "@isabellastrahan you are a SUPERWOMAN! Ringing that bell finishing chemo and on your way!

"You continue to fight with a smile on your face, strength, and determination. I am one proud Dad! Love you, Bella."

© Instagram Isabella rings the bell on her last treatment

Isabella is Michael's daughter with ex-wife Jean Muggli; her twin sister is called Sophia.

Bella was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor known as medulloblastoma in October 2023, and underwent emergency surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. She has since undergone several rounds of radiation treatment and chemotherapy.

The college student has been treated at Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina, and along the way she's been updating fans on Youtube of her progress.

© Getty Images Michael has become close with his GMA anchors

Michael recently told viewers of GMA that "everything is good" with Bella, after Kevin Jonas asked after his family.

Michael replied: "Everything is good," as Kevin added: "Please send her our love. We are big fans of your family."

Kevin also recently underwent surgery to remove basal cell carcinoma from his hairline - a common form of skin cancer.