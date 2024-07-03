Michael Strahan on marriage number 3 — what GMA host said about another wedding

Michael Strahan has been quietly dating his model girlfriend, Kayla Quick, for nine years but are they ready to walk down the aisle?

The TV host was previously married to Wanda Hutchins and Jean Muggli and shares two children with both of his exes.

Wanda made him a first-time dad with the birth of his son, Michael Jr. and they went on to have a daughter, Tanita together.

They've remained close despite their divorce in 1996 and Michael is proud to call her "one of my best friends to this day."

His relationship with his second wife, who he shares twins, Isabella and Sophia, 19, with was strained for many years and they were embroiled in a bitter court battle.

© Getty Images Michael is dating Kayla Quick

But with two divorces under his belt, would Michael consider getting married again.

In a 2023 interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Michael made a surprising revelation about his romantic future.

"Would I ever get married again," he pondered. "Never say never. I'm not so bitter to say , 'Oh, I got divorced and stay away from marriage'. I'm not the guy."

Jean Muggli

© Getty Images Michael with his second ex-wife Jean Muggli

He went as far as to say: "I think marriage is great. And I know I have had a few failures. But you learn from your failures.

Michael was married to Jean from 1999 to 2006, divorcing one year after welcoming their twin daughters.

© Instagram Michael and Jean are proud parents to their twins

For years, they fought bitterly over a custody agreement of Isabella and Sophia for years.

"My second marriage was definitely not the greatest experience," Michael confessed. "But I did learn a lot from that and I ended up with two incredible teenagers."

Wanda Hutchins

© Getty/Instagram Michael is great friends with his first wife Wanda

As for his first wife, Michael only had great things to say about Wanda.

"My first marriage with Wanda, we were just young. She's one one of my best friends to this day. I love her to death. I have two great kids.

© Instagram Michael and Wanda share Michael Jr. and Tanita

"That was a great experience where we both realized we were young, out of our league, didn't know how we were supposed to act. We were kids trying to play adults.

"But now that we came to that agreement together, we came to that understanding together, we have grown together."

Michael loves marriage

© Instagram/Michael Strahan Kayla has played a huge role in Isabella and Sophia's lives

Michael went as far as to add: "I love marriage, I love companionship."

In that same interview, Michael spoke about his career plans and his hectic work schedule too.

"I like company, I like vacations," he said when asked about his life away from the small screen. "I'm at the point in life when I just want to enjoy it. I don't want to work forever, I want to enjoy life at some point."

Michael and Kayla

© Gilbert Flores Michael and Kayla make a rare appearance together

Michael's relationship with Kayla has been kept largely off the spotlight.

They have reportedly been together since 2015 and she's been a big part of Isabella and Sophia's life as they've grown up.

The couple are now empty-nesters with the twins living away from New York at their respective colleges.