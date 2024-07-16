Morning Live's Gethin Jones tells co-star to 'stop talking' in 'heavy' live TV moment as Helen Skelton intervenes

Gethin Jones couldn't help but poke fun at his Morning Live co-star Dr Xand during Tuesday's show. The Welsh presenter, who co-hosted the programme with Helen Skelton, was chatting with JJ Chalmers about the upcoming Paris Olympics when he pointed out a blunder Dr Xand made when reporting on the sport during Monday's programme when Gethin was away.

Turning to JJ, Gethin said: "I'm glad you're here as a sports expert though, unfortunately, yesterday I wasn't here to guide my friend Xand when he started talking about the summer of sport.

© BBC Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones hosted Morning Live on Tuesday

"He said, 'Oh we've got the tour', nobody knew what that meant, he meant the Tour de France. Then he talked about the Scottish Open this weekend, which you now know was last weekend, and it's the Open this weekend in Troon in Scotland," the presenter continued.

Stepping in to defend Dr Xand, Helen said: "In his defense, it was golf last week and this week," to which Gethin jokingly replied: "I just wasn't there to guide you."

Owning up to his error, the doctor said: "It was a Scottish Open, not the Scottish Open," to which Gethin quipped: "I said, 'Stop talking. Just leave the sport to JJ.'"

© BBC Dr Xand admitted his blunder on Tuesday's show

"He did mention Welsh rugby though so he gets a tick for that," the host continued. "Good, I'm glad we sorted that. I'm there for him," Gethin added, winking at the doctor.

Chiming in, Helen joked: "It's got a lot heavier than we intended it to be, it was just meant to be a bit of fun."

WATCH: Gethin Jones pokes fun at Dr Xand

Gethin and Dr Xand often joke around with each other on the show. They are close friends both on and off-screen and even appeared on an episode of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip together in 2022.

While Gethin has hosted the show since its inception, Dr Xand regularly appears as one of the show's resident experts, alongside Dr Punam Krishan, Jacqui Joseph, Dr Rupy Aujla, Dom Littlewood, Anna Haugh, Will Kirk, Wayne Perrey, Janette Manrara, Mark Lane and James Greenwood.

© BBC Kym Marsh, Gaby Roslin, Michelle Ackerley, Gethin Jones, Helen Skelton, Sara Cox, Rav Wilding and Kimberley Walsh are the hosts of Morning Live

In January, Helen and Michelle Ackerley became permanent hosts, alternating alongside Gethin Jones every Monday to Wednesday. Meanwhile, Kym Marsh hosts Thursday's show, alongside a roster of presenters such as Sara Cox, Kimberley Walsh, Gaby Roslin and Rav Wilding.