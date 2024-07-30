Strictly Come Dancing 2024 full line-up leaked – report

The 2024 line-up for Strictly Come Dancing has reportedly leaked online. Per the Metro, a new post on Reddit has revealed which celebrities will enter the ballroom in autumn. Currently, it remains unknown if the leak is accurate, but based on the screenshot – which was originally shared on Instagram to the user's close friends list – 15 celebrities are waiting in the wings.

© Rex Janet Street-Porter is included on the leaked Reddit list

Among them, Coronation Street's Shobna Gulati, Loose Women's Janet Street-Porter, Blue singer Duncan James, Tracy Beaker Returns star Kia Megg and comedian Chris McCausland have reportedly signed on.

After months of speculation, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham is also on the list. Back in April, it was suggested that the actress had been approached by the BBC and was considering the offer. Hannah has yet to respond to the Reddit leak.

© Getty Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham was also billed to star

Dame Laura Kenny, Outnumbered star Tyger Drew-Honey, Sarah MacMillan, This Morning's Gyles Brandreth, Doctor Who star Pearl Mackie, actor Sunil Patel, presenter Jordan North, former professional footballer Jermaine Jenas and EastEnders star Shona McGarty are also included on the list.

The Reddit post appears to contain a few typos, which has led readers to believe that Sarah MacMillan is actually comedian and writer, Sarah Millican. Dame Laura Kenny's name has also been spelt 'Kenney' on the original list. HELLO! understands that the BBC will announce the names in due course.

The leak comes less than a week after BBC boss Tim Davie confirmed that the 2024 series will go ahead in September, following gross misconduct claims against former pros Graziano di Prima and Giovanni Pernice.

© Getty BBC boss Tim Davie has confirmed that the series will go ahead in September

Referring to the allegations, Tim stated that he'd been "disappointed" to hear of the upset caused to previous contestants Amanda Abbington and Zara McDermott. "There will be a degree of competitiveness and will to do well, but there are limits and the line should never be crossed," he said. "We never tolerate unacceptable behaviour of any kind."

"We have a brilliant line-up this year and are keen to get going," added the Director General.

In a bid to improve its welfare practices, the BBC has also confirmed that it would be bringing in two dedicated welfare producers, and always have a member of production present in the training room during this year's rehearsals.

A statement said: "The BBC is today announcing additional steps to strengthen welfare and support on Strictly Come Dancing. Concerns that have arisen in recent months have been fundamentally about training and rehearsals. The actions we announce today are designed to address that."

Amid the ongoing changes, this year's Strictly pros have returned to studios with Dianne Buswell sharing group photos on Instagram. The caption read: "And we are back. Strictly 2024 yay who's excited?!!!! And as I like to take angles here are a few cheeky little tickle there @kaiwidd @bbcstrictly."