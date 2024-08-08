Irvine Welsh's Crime viewers saying the same thing about series two debut

Irvine Welsh's Crime returned to ITV with its second season on Wednesday night – and viewers have taken to social media with their verdict.

The series, based on Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh's novel of the same name, stars Dougray Scott as troubled detective Ray Lennox, who returns to his job at Edinburgh Serious Crimes after suffering a breakdown triggered by bringing down child killer, Mr Confectioner.

WATCH: Dougray Scott stars in Irvine Welsh’s Crime

Viewers were hooked by the series debut, with one person praising the show on social media. "Delighted that #Crime series 2 is on TV again by @IrvineWelsh. Top series," they penned, while another added: "Probably the best thing I've watched in years."

Applauding Dougray's performance in the show, another fan penned: "Dougray Scott is on fire again. #Crime series 2 starts with a bang," while a fourth remarked: "Irvine Welsh Crime is brilliant. Excellent acting by Dougray Scott too."

© ITV Dougray Scott and Joanna Vanderham star in the series

The second season opens with DI Lennox back at work after bringing Mr Confectioner to justice. But a lot has changed since he's been away, with Amanda Drummond having been promoted and two new faces in the team in the form of devious Tommy Stark and failed actor Norrie Erskine.

The synopsis continues: "When one of Lennox's former colleagues is attacked, Lennox and Drummond quickly realise that all is not as it seems as they become embroiled in a case about vengeance, identity and social justice. The attack is linked to a gruesome attempted murder on a high-ranking establishment figure at a posh hotel which has been hushed up from the police.

© ITV Fans praised the opening episode

"As Lennox investigates via Edinburgh's saunas, crack dens and poshest hotels, he finds doors slammed in his face; there is an Establishment cover up at play. It's not until the killer targets one of Lennox's own team that the pieces start to fall into place. Tracing the motivation back to an unsavoury incident 30 years ago, Lennox begins to realise that there is more to this case than meets the eye and the killer he has been chasing may not be the driving force behind these murders after all."

Dougray stars in the drama alongside Joanna Vanderham as DS Amanda Drummond, Ken Stott as CS Bob Toal, John Simm as Gareth Horsborough and Derek Riddell as Richie Gulliver.

© ITV Dougray's son Gabriel Scott plays Fraser

Dougray's son Gabriel, 19, also appears in the show as Fraser. On working with his son, Dougray told ITV: "It's really interesting watching him work and he won that role. He went up against a lot of other actors and he won it. He's at the beginning of his career but he's a sensitive actor with a great sense of vulnerability that he brought to the character of Fraser."

Irvine Welsh's Crime continues on Thursday 8 August at 9pm on ITV.