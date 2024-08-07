All Creatures star Callum Woodhouse reunites with The Durrells co-star 5 years after show's end

It's been five years since ITV's beloved period drama The Durrells came to an end – but that hasn't stopped Callum Woodhouse from reuniting with his on-screen sister, Daisy Waterstone.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the All Creatures Great and Small star shared a photo from his lunch date with Daisy at Grasso, an Italian-American restaurant in Soho, London. In the photo, Daisy, who portrayed Margot Durrell in the period drama, posed alongside a menu whilst perched on an outdoor table.

© @callumwoodhouse/Instagram Callum Woodhouse reunited with his The Durrells co-star Daisy Waterstone

The actors starred alongside Keeley Hawes, Josh O'Connor and Milo Parker in the hit series, which aired on ITV from 2016 to 2019.

The drama, which is loosely based on Gerald Durrell's autobiographical Corfu trilogy, is set in 1935 and follows widow Louisa Durrell as she embarks on a new life in Corfu with her four unruly children, Larry, Leslie, Margot and Gerry.

© Photo: ITV The Durrells aired from 2016 to 2019

The cast developed close bonds while filming the series and after shooting their final scenes for season four, enjoyed one last meal together in Corfu. Sharing an insight into his friendships with his on-screen family, Callum previously told PBS: "We all went out for a meal in one of our favourite restaurants in Corfu Town to mark the end of the series. It's on the harbour, looking out onto the sea and at the end of the meal, Keeley stood up and said 'Right, we're all going in the sea!'

"Everyone stood up from the tables and we all followed her into the sea and were swimming about for at least 30 minutes. There was about 40 of us all together and it was very special."

Both Callum and Daisy have been busy with various TV and film projects since The Durrell's final season aired in 2019.

Daisy has appeared in the BBC drama The Capture, as well as the crime drama Dalgliesh. Most recently, the actress portrayed murder victim Jacqueline Hill in ITV's true-crime series, The Long Shadow, about serial killer Peter Sutcliffe.

© ITV/Shutterstock Callum and Daisy starred alongside Keeley Hawes, Milo Parker and Josh O'Connor in The Durrells

Meanwhile, Callum has appeared in the BBC drama Father Brown, and most notably, Channel 5's popular period series, All Creatures Great and Small. In the series, which is set in 1940s Yorkshire and follows veterinary surgeon James Herriot, Callum portrays Tristan Farnon, the mischievous younger brother of Samuel West's Siegfried Farnon.

WATCH: All Creatures Great and Small cast out of costume

While Callum was absent from the latest series, he's set to return in the upcoming fifth season. Filming for the new episodes began earlier this year and wrapped in July.

© Channel 5 Filming for series five of All Creatures Great and Small wrapped in July

While an official synopsis has yet to be released, the drama will continue to "bring the stories of James Herriot to life as we return to Darrowby to rejoin our unconventional much loved Skeldale Family and the colourful ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk living in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1940s," according to Channel 5.