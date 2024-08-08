George Stephanopoulos reveals another side to personality during live interaction with GMA co-stars

George Stephanopoulos may be known for his serious side, but the Good Morning America star also knows how to poke fun at himself from time to time!

The news anchor delighted his co-stars with his dry sense of humor on Wednesday's show, as the topic turned to the Summer Olympics.

When discussing what his Olympic medal would be for, co-star Lindsey Davis joked that George would get one in breakdancing, causing the anchor to laugh.

James Longman then told the best-selling author during a later segment of the show that he should try synchronized swimming, to which he responded: "Don't hold your breath, James," adding to the laughs in the studio.

George has a close bond with his GMA co-stars, and has worked on the ABC news show since 2009, joining after Diane Sawyer left the show.

© ABC George Stephanopoulos was in a hilarious mood on Wednesday's GMA

He has worked alongside Robin Roberts for 15 years, and in 2022, the pair were recognized as being the longest-running co-stars on TV, having then marked 13 years on the show together.

Michael Strahan, meanwhile, joined the show in 2016. Michael previously spoke about noticing a personality change with George over the years since working with him, which he jokingly revealed in a rare joint interview with his co-stars in 2022.

© Raymond Hall George Stephanopoulos has worked on GMA since 2009

Talking to AP News, Michael said that George "is laughing more than I've ever seen him laugh." He added that the star had "loosened up," over the time he had known him.

The star is married to comedian Ali Wentworth, who also helps to ensure his days are filled with laughter. The Go Ask Ali podcast star often shares hilarious stories about their family life in interviews, from their home life with their daughters to their relationship.

© Amy Sussman George with his wife Ali Wentworth

Speaking to HELLO! at the 33rd Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show in 2023, Ali even joked that she doesn't want her husband as a guest, quipping: "I am not sure what we would talk about!"

George lives in New York City with his wife Ali, with the couple owning a beautiful townhouse in the Upper East Side. They became empty nesters in 2023 when their youngest daughter Harper, 19, flew the nest to attend college, but they are enjoying being reunited with their daughters this summer during the holidays, with both girls back at home for the break.

George and Ali have beautiful homes in Manhattan and the Hamptons

They are also parents to 21-year-old daughter Elliott, who will be graduating from Brown University next year.As well as their Manhattan apartment, the family also have a beautiful home in the Hamptons, where they have primarily been spending the summer.

The house boasts 5 bedrooms, 6 and a half bathrooms, along with a media room, games room and basement, complete with 1,000 bottles of wine!The garden, meanwhile, also features a swimming pool and tennis courts.

© Getty Images The celebrity couple with their daughters Elliott and Harper

The couple previously listed their property for $5.995 million back in February 2018, but decided to take it off the market.

