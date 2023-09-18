George Stephanopoulos gets told off by famous guest live on GMA in tongue-in-cheek comment

George Stephanopoulos has a dry sense of humor and had his co-stars laughing on Monday's Good Morning America during his interaction with guest Ryan Seacrest.

The long-running news anchor was interviewing the American Idol host at the start of the week, and chatting about his new work schedule since leaving Live.

Admitting he was happy that he didn't have to set an alarm anymore for work, Ryan teased to George: "Oh George, don't you wish you knew?" when asked what it was like to sleep in.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos faces tough conversation with Michael Strahan

He then jokingly told the GMA anchor off, saying: "This was difficult today, you really put me through it. I had to wake up early this morning!"

George teased: "I was going to say, poor baby!" Ryan has been keeping busier than ever since leaving Live, still juggling his roles on American Idol and Wheel of Fortune, as well as his charity work with his foundation, Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

It was a joyful show at the start of the week, as Robin Roberts returned to GMA following her honeymoon. The beloved TV host had spent a week in Curacao, with her wife Amber Laign, and shared some lovely photos on social media from the magical trip.

George was among the guests at Robin's wedding, along with his wife, Ali Wentworth. The Go Ask Ali podcast star shared a number of photos from Robin and Amber's special day on Instagram, revealing that plenty of dancing was involved!

© Getty Images George Stephanopoulos is known for his quick wit

"What were we celebrating? Well swipe…… The beautiful wedding of two incredible women! It was an honor to witness such a love filled union. And we DANCED!!!!" the Ali's Well That Ends Well author wrote.

Comments soon came in, with many fans excited to hear that George danced at the event. "You mean George danced?!!" one wrote, while another replied: "George danced!!" A third added: "The question is, did George dance?"

George and Ali's love story is pretty special itself. They met after being set up on a blind date by mutual friends, and were engaged after dating for just two months, and got married in 2001 at a ceremony performed by George's father, who is a reverend.

George is a long-running Good Morning America anchor

The pair went on to welcome two daughters, Elliott, 21, and Harper, 17. They moved their family to NYC over a decade ago when George accepted a job as a co-anchor at Good Morning America.

The Go Ask Ali podcast star often shares hilarious stories about their family life in interviews, from their home life with their daughters to their relationship. Speaking to HELLO! at the 33rd Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show on Tuesday April 25, Ali even joked that she doesn't want her husband as a guest, quipping: "I am not sure what we would talk about!"

© Jeff Neira George Stephanopoulos in the GMA studios

Ali previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during an interview in 2016. Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

