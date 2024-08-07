Michael Strahan teased over wedding plans by GMA co-hosts on the air

Michael Strahan and his co-anchors on Good Morning America aren't afraid of a bit of good-natured ribbing, and when George Stephanopoulos is around, it's almost a guarantee.

Michael, 52, and George, 63, got their day on a similar path on the latest iteration of GMA, when the former jokingly asked the latter what Olympic sport he'd medal in. Their co-anchor for the day Linsey Davis joked it'd probably be breakdancing.

Later in the show, when James Alongman reported live from Paris on the synchronized swimming event, he also joked that George needed to "get in one of those swimsuits," to enthusiastic cheers from Michael.

"Don't hold your breath, James," the dad-of-two quipped back from the studio, and Michael, who began chanting "I second that," ended the segment with: "Oh George, one day I'm gonna get ya!" leaving his co-anchors chuckling.

Further along in the show, though, George got to get his jab in for the day as well, leaving Michael and the rest of the team in the studio in stitches with his quip. GMA's culture segment featured a more novel cover story, of Americans nationwide hosting wedding ceremonies where they asked attendees to pay to attend.

Before the story began, George confidently leaned back and started off with: "Michael is paying close attention to our next story. It's our GMA cover story on how couples are cutting costs on their wedding by selling tickets to the wedding."

Michael and George were at their comedic best on the latest iteration of GMA

Those behind-the-scenes began breaking out into laughter as B-roll played and Michael turned to George, unable to contain his own laughing fit. "Explain it all, Erielle," George said, turning the attention over to their correspondent Erielle Reshef.

Erielle also said through her giggling: "I'm staying out of that one, I don't know what that is!" while Linsey, who was subbing in for Robin Roberts, continued to have a good time between the two joking anchors.

After presenting the segment, the four sat down to discuss the story further, with Erielle opining that someone willing to pay to attend a friend's wedding should just reason that their "presence is the present" instead of giving an actual gift.

"I guess they had good friends, none of us were willing," George joked, and Michael added in response: "I'm looking at this house and I want you to come and say hello, will you help me pay for my house?"

George quipped.

Michael has been married twice before, although we assume he hasn't asked his guests to pay for the wedding. He was married to Wanda Hutchins from 1992-1996, with whom he welcomed children Tanita and Michael Jr.

From 1999 to 2007, he was married to Jean Muggli, and welcomed twin daughters Isabella and Sophia with his ex-wife. Between 2009-2014, he was engaged to Nicole Mitchell, Eddie Murphy's ex-wife. But since 2016, he has been dating Kayla Quick.

Since 2016, Michael has been dating Kayla Quick

George is married as well, tying the knot with actress and comedienne Ali Wentworth in 2001 just months after they first met. They share daughters Elliott and Harper.