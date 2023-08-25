George Stephanopoulos left on GMA without co-stars Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan

George Stephanopoulos began Friday's episode of Good Morning America sat next to two familiar faces - but they weren't Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts!

Instead, the long-running ABC anchor was joined by GMA3's Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan, who had stepped in for their co-stars.

Robin has been taking time off the show on and off over the past few weeks in preparation for her upcoming wedding to Amber Laign, which is set to take place sometime in September.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos left shocked live on GMA

Michael, meanwhile, has had a busy week with his teenage twin daughters.

He dropped daughter Sophia off at Dukes college in North Carolina on Sunday, and is likely doing the same this weekend for his daughter Isabella, who will be attending the University of Southern California.

© Getty Images George Stephanopoulos was on GMA without his usual co-stars on Friday's show

It's been a busy time for all three of the main GMA anchors in fact, as George himself waved off his youngest daughter Harper last weekend, as she too has began her first year at college.

George and his wife Ali Wentworth are now officially empty nesters after waving goodbye to their teenage daughter, and handled the new change in very different ways.

© Ida Mae Astute George with his usual co-stars Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan

While the GMA star gave Harper some practical advice, which he shared with his co-stars this week on the show, Ali posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, asking her followers to supply her with baked goods while she processes the emotional change from bed.

"We dropped our baby off at college. Everyone is saying 'she’s ready to launch'! But… I don’t think I’m ready!," she wrote. "I don’t want to stop making pasta with vodka sauce, picking up wet towels, cuddling up to her familiar scent. As Joni Mitchell once wrote- 'the bed’s too big, the frying pan too wide'. "I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it’s brutal on the parents. If you feel inclined- please send me baked goods. I’ll be under my covers."

© Instagram/Michael Strahan Michael Strahan has been busy helping his daughters move to college this week

Lara Spencer - who on Friday's show had fun interviewing Tim McGraw - has also dropped off her youngest child at college this month.

The mother-of-two shared some bittersweet updates on social media as she waved goodbye to her daughter Katharine.

© Instagram/GMA Robin Roberts, meanwhile, is preparing for her upcoming wedding to Amber Laign

She shared a selfie with her daughter from the car, enroute to Vanderbilt, writing: "College here we come." She shared another picture of her daughter and her new roommate, along with their family, and wrote: "The night before college move in. Carb loading with my nugget and her awesome new roomie and family. Thank you Egidio and @ilfornonashville for the great meal and memories."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.