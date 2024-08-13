Kathie Lee Gifford holds back tears as she reveals 'miracle' recovery from sudden fall

Kathie Lee Gifford held back tears as she opened up about her "miracle" recovery following an accident at her home in Tennessee last month, in which she fell down the stairs and fractured her pelvis.

The actress appeared on Tuesday's edition of Today to promote her new book, Herod and Mary, when she spoke about her speedy recovery and shared her appreciation for friends and fans who wished her well.

The former Today host explained that she had almost fully recovered from having hip replacement surgery when the freak accident happened. "I had a hip replacement that I needed because apparently my hips were down to the absolute nubs," Kathie told her former Fourth Hour co-host Hoda Kotb, who was joined by Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones. "I'd been in pain for over two years and it was a really, really horrible time for me."

"Then I was healing and doing physical therapy and thought I was healed," she continued, before going to explain that she had been rushing down the stairs to answer the door to her friend when she fell.

© NBC Kathie Lee Gifford appeared on Today on Tuesday

"I went too fast in stupid shoes and I went tumbling," recalled the star before revealing her surprise at how quickly she recovered. "I gotta tell you something. I was out on my little farm here, on a walker. I feel for anybody that lives like that but I realised I wasn't in any pain.

"I had a cracked pelvis but I was in no pain at all. I called my doctor and said, 'Shouldn't I be in a lot of pain?' and he said, 'Yes, you should. It's been two weeks!.'"

© NBC The author opened up about her speedy recovery following a pelvic fracture

After undergoing another X-ray last Thursday, Kathie's doctor revealed that her pelvis had completely healed. "He said, 'You are cured. You are healed. It is a miracle,'" Kathie recalled, adding that she's no longer in any pain.

Thanking those who wished her a quick recovery, Kathie said: "When that happens to you, you have to give credit and glory to all the prayers.

© NBC Kathie reunited with her former Fourth Hour co-host Hoda

"I sob when I think about the people that have reached out to me and prayed for a speedy recovery That's just about as speedy as it gets," said the star, holding back tears.

Expressing her gratitude, the author continued: "If people are out there looking for hope, waiting for their miracles, keep waiting guys. God hears your prayers and he knows what you're going through. I am deeply grateful and still pray for all the friends and loved ones in my life who have not received their healing yet."