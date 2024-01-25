Kathie Lee Gifford is completely unrecognizable in metallic disco-ready throwback – see here

Before she was Kathie Lee Gifford, co-host of Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee, or Kathie Lee Gifford, co-host of the Fourth Hour of Today, she was Kathie Lee Gifford, fiery style icon.

The 70-year-old TV star shared a throwback image on Instagram of herself lounging in what would be a perfect look for Solid Gold Dancer, dressed in metallic gold flared pants and a matching top with spaghetti straps.

She accessorized with a pair of high heels and completed her look with her red hair styled into layers, complete with accents of diamond jewelry.

"#ThrowbackThursday is just an excuse to have a little fun," she captioned her snap, leading to a barrage of stunned fan comments who loved her old look, but were just as complimentary of her image today.

In the '70s, Kathie Lee started her TV career as a singer on the game show Name That Tune, where she would sing small portions of the song so that contestants could guess. She parlayed that into regular appearances as a vocalist on the ABC game show Face the Music.

In keeping with her ties to ABC, she was also a correspondent and substitute anchor for Good Morning America at that time, before transferring to becoming co-host of The Morning Show with Regis Philbin.

The show eventually went into national broadcast in 1988 as Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee, which made her a household name. She quit in 2000, after stints on Broadway and late night guest hosting gigs, in order to pursue more challenging work.

After a brief stint in acting and music, she rejoined morning TV in 2008 when she joined the Fourth Hour of Today with Hoda Kotb, replacing Ann Curry and Natalie Morales.

© Getty Images Kathie Lee started her TV career in the late '70s-early '80s

Their pairing was a smash, resulting in an increase in ratings and popularity for the Today Show after-show, and their partnership continued till 2019, when Kathie Lee departed and was succeeded by the current co-host of Fourth Hour, Jenna Bush Hager.

While Kathie Lee has still maintained close relationships with her former co-stars at NBC, she has spoken several times about how much she particularly cherished her partnership with Regis on Live!.

© Getty Images She became a household name when she started as co-host of "Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee"

She was part of the tribute special presented by the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2020 after his death, as was his co-host after Kathie Lee, Kelly Ripa.

However, in 2022, when Kelly released her book Live Wire and mentioned some of the more tense moments she'd experienced with Regis, Kathie Lee spoke on the show Good Day New York about the bittersweet emotions she had surrounding the book.

© Getty Images She then joined the Today Show and worked with Hoda Kotb from 2008-2019

"I was very sorry to see the headlines," she said. "We see headlines all the time, and you never know what's true and not true. I was in Israel, and I saw that and I went, 'Oh, I hope this isn't true, I just hope it isn't,' Cause what's the point? I don't get it," and added that she wasn't planning on reading the book.

