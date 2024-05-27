Today Show air awkward moment during latest switch-up — as Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are absent

The Today Show is watched by thousands of viewers around the United States, and many tuned in on Memorial Day to enjoy the latest episode, which was led by Craig Melvin.

In one hilarious, if not slightly awkward segment - which can be watched in the footage below - the TV anchor sat down to interview actor Bobby Cannavale, who was on the show to promote his new movie Ezra, which also stars his long-term partner Rose Byrne.

Towards the end of the chat, Craig asked Bobby about his wedding plans, telling the star that he had recently read an interview with Rose, who had said that their wedding was "imminent".

VIDEO: Watch Craig Melvin's awkward interview during live Today Show

He said: "I read that she gave an interview last year where she said, 'the wedding is imminent, it's going to happen...'"

Bobby looked a little lost, answering: "She said that? I didn't see that interview. Craig continued: "Do you want me to read it to you?" as Bobby replied: "Nah, that's alright!"

Craig Melvin had an awkward - and hilarious - moment with Bobby Cannavale

Laughing, Bobby said: "We're good," before turning around to look around the studio. "Yeah, sure," he added. Ending the segment, Craig replied: "Okay, alright," as he wrapped up the interview. "Film looks good, again. Bobby Cannavale, always a pleasure."

Craig was leading the show as both Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie were off for Memorial Day.

Craig and Laura Jarrett led the show in Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb's absence

He addressed their absence at the start of the show, as he sat alongside Weekend Today host Laura Jarrett. "It's always nice to be with you bright and early on a Monday," Laura told Craig.

It's been an exciting month for Craig, who recently released his latest children's book, I'm Proud Of You, which is dedicated to his son. He announced the exciting news on Today, and has been flooded with support from his co-stars since its release.

© Getty The Today Show hosts are incredibly close

Recently, Savannah paid tribute to Craig on social media by posting a picture from the Today Show studios featuring herself, Craig, Hoda and Sheinelle, all holding up copies of the book.

She wrote in the caption: "PROUD of my friend @craigmelvinnbc and his new book “I’m Proud of You” - a beautiful tribute to fatherhood. Link to buy in stories!"

Craig Melvin shares two children with his wife Lindsay Czarniak

He first announced the news of his book in November, writing on Instagram: "I’m thrilled to announce my first children’s book, I’m Proud Of You, will be released on May 7, 2024. It features beautiful illustrations by @sawyercloud01.

"I have many passions in life, but what I’m most passionate about is being a father. I’m Proud Of You is a celebration of the small things in life, and a book for anybody who has experienced the joys and wonders of parenthood and wants their children to know how amazing and inspiring they are. You can pre-order now at the link in my bio!"