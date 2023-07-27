Keith Urban celebrates 'extraordinary' Nicole Kidman after long-awaited arrival: 'Love you baby girl'

Keith Urban is publicly singing his wife, Nicole Kidman's praises after a long-awaited arrival dropped on Sunday.

The country music singer, 55, paid a heartfelt tribute to Nicole, 56, after her new show, Special Ops: Lioness debuted on July 23 – and it's safe to say that Keith is a huge fan of his wife's work.

WATCH: The explosive trailer for Nicole Kidman's new show, Special Ops: Lioness

Taking to social media, the Somebody Like You singer reposted a still of Nicole and her co-star, Zoe Saldana, alongside the caption: "Loved seeing the first episodes finally air last night of Special Ops: Lioness! When Nic told me that Taylor Sheridan had a story he wanted to do w/ her, I knew it would be extraordinary - and sure enough - I love this series."

He added on Facebook. "Huge props to the whole cast - check it out now on Paramount+!!!!!! Love you babygirl." Keith's gushing sentiment was echoed by his fans, with many praising the talented couple in the comment section of his post.

"Anything your wife does is always great! Lovely couple," replied one. A second said: "I am going to have to watch it!! You are both so talented and great in everything you do!!"

A third added: "I've watched both episodes, and they're very special like Nicole. "We've got a great actress and a fabulous entertainer. Love you both!!"

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are very supportive of each other's work

Special Ops: Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program and follows the life of young marine Cruz Manuelos (played by Laysla De Oliveira) "a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young marine recruited to join the CIA's Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within", according to the show's synopsis.

© Todd Williamson Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban married in 2006

Nicole stars as Kaitlyn Meade, the CIA's senior supervisor who enlists Cruz to be part of their team. The actress served as an executive producer on the show, which was originally her only role before she discovered that Zoe – who portrays Joe, "the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing, and leading her female undercover operatives" – had signed on to be the lead.

© Getty Nicole Kidman stars alongside Zoe Saldana in Special Ops: Lioness

"When Zoe signed on to play the lead, I was like, 'This is great.' I wasn't gonna be in it, and then I was like, 'Well…' It was too enticing," she told the Radio Times.

Despite the incredible cast, the eight-part series – created by Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan – was met with mixed reviews following its debut. "The first 2 episodes of #SpecialOpsLioness was kinda trash.. let’s hope the other 6 are better," one person wrote on Twitter.

© David M. Benett/Getty Nicole only signed on to star in Special Ops: Lioness after Zoe was cast as the lead

However, some fans loved it, with one writing: "Also makes sure check out Special ops: Lioness if y’all enjoy Taylor Sheridan shows and movies. It’s pretty interesting so far with two episodes just release. #SpecialOpsLioness," while another person added: "Watched the first 2 episodes and thought this was brilliant. Well worth a watch."

The spy thriller series also stars Michael Kelly and Morgan Freeman in supporting roles alongside Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, and Hannah Love Lanie.