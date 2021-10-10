Everything you need to know about Ridley Road star Tamzin Outhwaite's love-life The actress is currently dating actor Tom Child

TV fans are no doubt familiar with Tamzin Outhwaite's work. Since rising to fame in soap EastEnders in the late nineties, the actress has become known for her roles in Red Cap and New Tricks – and now the actress is impressing viewers in BBC's new drama Ridley Road.

MORE: Ridley Road: viewers are saying the same thing about BBC’s new drama

But what do you know about Tamzin's life away from the cameras? Find out all about her current and previous relationships here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tamzin Outhwaite chats to Gaby Roslin about work during lockdown

Tamzin, 50, is currently dating actor and documentary maker Tom Child. The former EastEnders star, 50, has been dating the actor and documentary maker, 30, since early 2018. According to The Daily Mail, the pair first met back in 2017 at a yoga class and became close friends before striking up a romance.

MORE: Tamzin Outhwaite defends relationship with younger boyfriend Tom Child

Last year, she opened up about their relationship and defended their 20-year age gap. "I tell you what it is, when you get to this age, you stop caring what people think," she told ITV's Lorraine. "I think that's a really important place to get to, because now the only opinions that matter are my two girls and if they adore him, which they do… that's all I need."

Tamzin has been with boyfriend Tom since early 2018

She added: "It does work. It's about energy and about connection, I think. It doesn't matter how much you fight it - there's 20 years between us. He just must never shave the beard off because that would be horrific for me!"

MORE: Tamzin Outhwaite breaks silence after ex-husband Tom Ellis remarries

Tamzin was previously married to Lucifer star Tom Ellis. The former couple married in 2006, a year after being introduced by mutual friend James McAvoy. They were together for eight years before divorcing in 2014 but split after Tom reportedly confessed to having a one-night stand with his Once Upon A Time co-star Emilie de Ravin.

The actress was previously married to actor Tom Ellis

However, in an interview with Essentials magazine in 2015, Tamzin hinted the breakdown of their marriage was down to more than a single mistake. "I wouldn't not be with my husband over a one-night stand is all I'll say," she explained.

The former couple share daughters Florence, 13, and Marnie, nine, while Tamzin was also step mum to Tom's teenage daughter Nora from his relationship with Welsh actress Estelle Morgan. Tom has since remarried, tying the knot with American screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer in June 2019.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.