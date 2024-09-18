Meet the Blue Bloods cast — and what they're working on next

Television will be looking a little different for CBS viewers by the end of the year, as its hit police procedural Blue Bloods is coming to an end after 14 years on the air.

The second part of the show's 14th season, which is being regarded by some as a truncated 15th season, will begin airing on October 18, and the show will come to an end by December.

Bridget Moynahan, who stars as Tom Selleck's character Frank Reagan daughter Erin Reagan, recently admitted to People that the show's ending, due to it being canceled, has definitely left the cast "a little disappointed."

Blue Bloods sneak peek shows Danny Reagan attacked

"We've had such a good time. We all want to be there. It's a real loss," she said, adding: "This was our daily lives for 14 years. We've all experienced major life moments together, whether it's births, deaths, marriages, divorces, illnesses, we've had it all together."

Before saying goodbye to the Reagan family for good, get to know the characters behind them, and what projects they might have coming up next.

1/ 7 Tom Selleck Tom, 79, stars as the family patriarch Frank Reagan. He first broke into the scene playing private investigator Thomas Magnum in Magnum, P.I., for which he received five Emmy Award nominations, winning one in 1985. His next project is a new Jesse Stone movie, however there have been no production updates since 2020. He has been married to wife Jillie Mack since 1987, and is a dad to Kevin, 58, who he shares with first wife Jacqueline Ray, and daughter Hannah, 35, who he shares with Jillie.

2/ 7 © Getty Donnie Wahlberg On Blue Bloods, Donnie, 55, is the son of Frank Reagan, and off the screen, he is the brother of fellow actor Mark Wahlberg, and is married to television personality Jenny McCarthy. He currently has no new projects in production. Donnie was previously married to Kimberly Fey from 1999 to 2010, with whom he shares sons Xavier, 31, and Elijah, 23.

3/ 7 Bridget Moynahan Bridget, 53, stars as Donnie's on-screen sister Erin. Aside from Blue Bloods, one of her best known and beloved roles is as Mr. Big's (Chris Noth) young ex-wife Natasha Naginsky on Sex and the City. Though she briefly reprised the role for And Just Like That… in 2021, she currently has no other projects in production. She has been married to businessman Andrew Frankel since 2015, and is a mom to son Jack, 17, who she shares with ex Tom Brady.

4/ 7 © Photo: Sky Len Cariou Len, 84, stars as Frank Regan's father Henry Reagan. Outside of Blue Bloods, he is largely known for his theater work, specifically his portrayal of Sweeney Todd in the original cast of Stephen Sondheim's musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in 1979. He has been married to wife Heather Summerhayes since 1985, and they share one daughter, Laurel.

5/ 7 © John Paul Filo Abigail Hawk Abigail, 42, stars as Detective Abigail Baker, part of Frank's senior staff. You may also recognize her from Almost Paris, Reality Check or Under the Stadium Lights. Forthcoming projects include Big Enzo's Wedding and Half Plus Seven, however neither have had production updates in over three years. Since 2009, she has been married to Bryan Spies, and they share two children.

6/ 7 Will Estes Will, 45, stars as Frank's youngest son Jameson "Jamie" Reagan. Other roles of his include American Dreams, Not Since You, and Magic Valley; he currently has no other projects in production. Little is known about his personal life, however he previously dated Chicago Med actress Torrey DeVitto from 2020 to 2021.