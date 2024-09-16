Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg rally around Blue Bloods co-star amid sweet milestone

The cast of Blue Bloods is as much a family as the Reagans! Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg led tributes to their co-star, Marisa Ramirez as she celebrated her 47th birthday.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes photo alongside pals Donnie, Marisa and Vanessa Ray, Bridget captioned it: "Today, we celebrate @marisachicaramirez! Happy Birthday, friend!"

Touched by the gesture, Marisa was quick to reply, writing: "Thank you so much! Miss you!"

As for Donnie, the Danny Reagan actor took to his Stories with a message for Marisa. "Happy birthday to my friend and partner in TV crime," he penned.

While the cast of Blue Bloods is on hiatus after wrapping their 14th and final season, Bridget and Donnie will reunite with Marisa at PaleyFest next month. Taking place on October 17, Donnie revealed that he'll be joined by the "entire cast," which also includes Tom Selleck, Will Estes, Vanessa Ray, Len Cariou and Kevin Wade.

According to the official PaleyFest website, the actors will bid farewell to the police drama with an advance screening of one of its final episodes, followed by a conversation with the cast and creative team.

The future of Blue Bloods has remained uncertain, following the show's surprise cancellation in November 2023. CBS initially stated that the show would end after season 14B, but there appears to be mixed messages. During a New Kids on the Block concert in August, Donnie suggested that "something awesome" could be in the works.

© Instagram The Blue Bloods cast will reunite at PaleyFest in New York

"We filmed the apparent last season of Blue Bloods, and it'll air starting in October. Maybe there'll be something else after that," he explained.

"I don't know anything officially yet, but there are things in the works. So maybe something awesome will happen. You know I'll do things after Blue Bloods no matter what."

© Getty Blue Bloods will return with season 14B in October

In the meantime, fans are awaiting the final eight episodes of Blue Bloods, which will air weekly from October 18. Ahead of the premiere, CBS has released an official synopsis for the opening episode, which teased major drama for the Reagans.

It reads: "The Reagans' professional lives converge when an allegation of jury tampering against Erin intertwines with Danny and Baez's homicide case and Eddie's bond to a child murder witness; Frank clashes with his friend and confidant Archbishop Kearns over the death penalty; and when Jamie's car is stolen, he joins forces with his nephew, Joe Hill, to recover it."

The remaining episodes of Blue Bloods were shot over the summer, with Donnie sharing a video from the set in June. "I've taken this walk thousands of times in 14 years and it was a very emotional final walk from the Blue Bloods dinner scene, last week, to my dressing room," he began.

"More emotional than I could have ever imagined. Of course some sad tears — but mostly tears of immense gratitude. It's been a wonderful adventure. One that, I know, so many of us/you wish could continue. My desire to carry on, however, is only surpassed by the amount of humility I feel for having been part of this wonderful journey at all."

"None of it came easy, but nothing good ever comes easy — and none of it would ever occur if we don't allow ourselves to believe that our dreams can become reality. Nor would it happen without the support of the greatest fans ever, the greatest crew ever, in one of the greatest cities ever and one of the greatest law enforcement departments ever. Thank you to the Blue Bloods faithful. Til we meet again."