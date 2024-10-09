Netflix sparks major confusion with first look at The Night Agent season two

An overnight sensation, The Night Agent soared to the number one spot on Netflix's Top 10, becoming the streamer's most-watched series of 2023. Following the show's renewal, fans have been waiting patiently for Peter Sutherland's next mission, and on Tuesday we finally got an update on season two.

Giving fans a glimpse of series leads Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan as Peter and Rose, the caption teased: "Here's your first look at THE NIGHT AGENT S2 coming winter 2025. and more good news: Peter will be back for SEASON 3 too!!"

Sparking a mixed response from fans, while most were delighted by the news, others were seriously confused by the release date. "Winter 2025? As in January/ Feb or December?" wrote one. "2025!? Which winter!??" asked a second. "Gabriel Basso, please clear up this news," penned a third.

Thankfully, the actor quickly addressed fans' concerns and followed up with a post on his Instagram stories. "'Early 2025' sounds better than 'Winter 2025'" he clarified.

While details surrounding season two are top secret, Netflix has revealed a few key details, noting that Peter will be thrust "into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply."

© Getty Images Brittany Snow will appear as Peter's partner and mentor Alice

As fans will remember, season one ended with the newly promoted agent boarding a plane and promising to return to his girlfriend Rose. When we next catch up with Peter, we'll find him working alongside his Night Agent partner and mentor, Alice (Brittany Snow).

With several new additions to the cast, fans can expect to see Berto Colon, Louis Herthum, Michael Malarkey, Arienne Mandi and Keon Alexander as series regulars, while Brittany Snow and Teddy Sears have signed on for recurring roles.

Shedding some more light on the plot, Teddy Sears is billed as high-level intelligence officer Warren, who becomes the subject of a major investigation. Meanwhile, Berto Colon inhabits former Marine turned fixer, Solomon and Michael Malarkey stars as Marks, a "military chief and loyal nephew to a dictator newly convicted of war crimes by the Hague."

Filming for season two took place earlier this year, with the cast and crew heading to Thailand, New York and Washington DC. Delighting fans, Gabriel Basso revealed that the team had wrapped their shoot over the summer.

"A pic of me escaping set on wrap day. Season 2 is officially finished. A massive thank you to everyone on the crew who put their blood, sweat, and tears into this. Can't wait for the world to see what you guys made," he penned on June 14.

After a few months away, the actor will shortly return to shoot season three, with a production unit in Istanbul at the end of 2024, followed by a shoot in New York next year.