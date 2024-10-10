Virgin River star Tim Matheson shares fresh update on season six

Tim Matheson is gearing up for the release of Virgin River. With season six set to premiere in December, the cast and crew are putting the finishing touches in place. Giving fans a glimpse inside the ADR (automated dialogue replacement) studio on Wednesday, Tim, 76, told fans: "This is where the magic happens!"

"When the mic picks up more than it should—planes overhead, rustling clothes, you name it—we head back to the studio for a little movie magic," he penned alongside a video tour.

"It's called looping in ADR, and it's how we make sure every line comes through crystal clear for our @virginriverseries fans. Here's a peek behind the scenes at how it all happens!"

In recent months, Tim's co-stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson have also headed to the recording studio, posting photos from their ADR sessions.

Scheduled for release on December 19th, season six will consist of 10 episodes, picking up after a time jump.

The official logline teases: "Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack's romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel's father's past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s."

Back in September, it was revealed that actors Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day, Chicago P.D.) and Callum Kerr (Monarch, Hollyoaks) had joined the cast. The duo will play Mel's parents, Sarah and Everett, in flashbacks to 1972, which is when the pair met.

© Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in season six

While Sarah is described as a "witty, free spirit from the big city with an ardent passion for activism", Everett is a "singer-songwriter with a poet's soul" skimming through life in a VW Van until his chance meeting with beautiful hitchhiker Sarah shows him there's more to life than he ever thought possible.

Earlier this week, Netflix revealed some first-look photos. Among them, fans got a glimpse of Mel and Jack looking into the distance, Hope and Doc petting a horse and a heavily pregnant Lizzie.

© Netflix Jessica Rothe as Sarah and Callum Kerr as Everett

Speaking to Tudum, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith opened up about season six's more lighthearted storylines. "We're trying to hit all the milestones of the pre-wedding planning, the bachelor and bachelorette parties, the rehearsal dinner," he said.

"Mel and Jack will advance on their path to parenthood while also turning Lilly's (Lynda Boyd) farm into their ultimate dream home," continued Patrick, noting that season six will take place "deeper into springtime."