Virgin River reveals long-awaited season 6 news with first-look photos

Virgin River fans won't have to wait too much longer for the highly-anticipated sixth season to arrive on their screens.

The popular romance series will return on December 19 - and Netflix has shared amazing first-look photos ahead of the upcoming episodes.

Alongside several snaps from the new season, including one of Mel and Jack looking into the distance, Hope and Doc petting a horse and a heavily pregnant Lizzie, the caption read: "We've missed them so much! Get a first look at what's ahead in season 6. Counting the days until Virgin River comes back December 19th."

Fans shared their excitement in the comments section, with one person writing: "Yay finally a date," while another added: "Yaaaaay! Finally!"

© Netflix Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler and Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie

The show's stars also took to the comments section, including Kai Bradbury, who plays Denny. The actor penned: "WOOO! SEE YOU SOON!!"

Meanwhile, Kandyse McClure – aka Kaia – penned: "Let the count down begin," while Sarah Dugdale, who plays Lizzie, added: "Can't wait for you guys to see this season!"

© Netflix Marco Grazzini as Mike and Zibby Allen as Brie

So, what can fans expect from the new episodes?

In September, it was revealed that actors Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day, Chicago P.D.) and Callum Kerr (Monarch, Hollyoaks) had been cast to play Mel's parents, Sarah and Everett, in flashbacks to 1972, which is when the pair met.

© Netflix Jessica Rothe as Sarah and Callum Kerr as Everett

While Sarah is described as a "witty, free spirit from the big city with an ardent passion for activism", Everett is a "singer-songwriter with a poet's soul" skimming through life in a VW Van until his chance meeting with beautiful hitchhike Sarah shows him there's more to life than he ever thought possible.

The new episodes will also see Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson reprise their roles of Mel and Jack as they continue on their journey to parenthood. The season will also explore Everett's relationship with both Mel and the town following his introduction in season five.

© Netflix Colin Lawrence as Preacher and Kandyse McClure as Kaia

Here's the logline for the upcoming episodes: "Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack's romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father's past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s."

© Netflix Tim Matheson as Doc and Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea

Seasons one to five of Virgin River are available on Netflix.