Virgin River reveals long-awaited season 6 news with first-look photos
Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in Virgin River© Netflix

Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson will reprise their roles as Mel and Jack

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
31 minutes ago
Virgin River fans won't have to wait too much longer for the highly-anticipated sixth season to arrive on their screens.

The popular romance series will return on December 19 - and Netflix has shared amazing first-look photos ahead of the upcoming episodes. 

View post on Instagram
 

Alongside several snaps from the new season, including one of Mel and Jack looking into the distance, Hope and Doc petting a horse and a heavily pregnant Lizzie, the caption read: "We've missed them so much! Get a first look at what's ahead in season 6. Counting the days until Virgin River comes back December 19th."

Fans shared their excitement in the comments section, with one person writing: "Yay finally a date," while another added: "Yaaaaay! Finally!"

Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie in Virgin River© Netflix
Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler and Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie

The show's stars also took to the comments section, including Kai Bradbury, who plays Denny. The actor penned: "WOOO! SEE YOU SOON!!"

Meanwhile, Kandyse McClure – aka Kaia – penned: "Let the count down begin," while Sarah Dugdale, who plays Lizzie, added: "Can't wait for you guys to see this season!"

Marco Grazzini as Mike, Zibby Allen as Brie in Virgin River© Netflix
Marco Grazzini as Mike and Zibby Allen as Brie

So, what can fans expect from the new episodes?

In September, it was revealed that actors Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day, Chicago P.D.) and Callum Kerr (Monarch, Hollyoaks) had been cast to play Mel's parents, Sarah and Everett, in flashbacks to 1972, which is when the pair met. 

Jessica Rothe as Sarah, Callum Kerr as Everett in episode 602 of Virgin River. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024© Netflix
Jessica Rothe as Sarah and Callum Kerr as Everett

While Sarah is described as a "witty, free spirit from the big city with an ardent passion for activism", Everett is a "singer-songwriter with a poet's soul" skimming through life in a VW Van until his chance meeting with beautiful hitchhike Sarah shows him there's more to life than he ever thought possible. 

WATCH: Have you caught up with season 5?

The new episodes will also see Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson reprise their roles of Mel and Jack as they continue on their journey to parenthood. The season will also explore Everett's relationship with both Mel and the town following his introduction in season five. 

Colin Lawrence as Preacher, Kandyse McClure as Kaia in Virgin River© Netflix
Colin Lawrence as Preacher and Kandyse McClure as Kaia

Here's the logline for the upcoming episodes: "Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack's romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father's past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s."

Tim Matheson as Doc, Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea in Virgin River© Netflix
Tim Matheson as Doc and Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea

Seasons one to five of Virgin River are available on Netflix.

