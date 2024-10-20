Blue Bloods has finally released the premiere episode of its final season, serving as a "part two" of sorts to their previously released 14th season, with the newest episode arriving on October 18.

The long-running CBS police procedural comes to a close this December after nearly 15 years on the air, and to celebrate, the cast reunited at the Paley Center in New York for their annual PaleyFest, which HELLO! attended.

Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Donnie Wahlberg, Vanessa Ray, Marisa Ramirez and Len Cariou, plus showrunner Kevin Wade, were present to discuss the show's final season, what fans can expect, and what they'll miss most about being a TV family.

Several sweet moments were shared between the cast, although as they all reflected on an audience question about staying with the show for the entirety of its run, Donnie, 55, recalled what it was that really made him stay.

The actor and musician recalled being at Paley for a screening of the very first season of Blue Bloods back in 2010. "We finished the screening and we were talking after."

He then spoke about the "people at the top," naming the late Leonard Goldberg, the show's executive producer, Kevin and then Tom, saying their support "means a lot."

"I remember we finished that screening, and Tom and I passed each other in the other room," he continued, looking to the Magnum P.I. star who sat right beside him. "I don't know what was going to happen, Tom just said, 'Hey, I'm really good at fixing scripts and making things better.'"

"And I was like, '...okay'. And I already loved Tom, we were already shooting multiple episodes, I was already all in. I thought he was going to say something like, 'So if you need help with your scenes or whatever, come talk to me.'"

As the audience laughed, he revealed what the star, 79, really told him, which was: "And so are you. I'm counting on you to keep doing that as long as the show's on the air," and the entire crowd broke out into a chorus of "Awws."

The New Kids on the Block musician, momentarily at a loss for words, then affirmed that it was those words from Tom that inspired him to stay with the show. "I knew at that moment that if this show goes for 83 years, I'm not leaving."

"I gave him my word that day and I stuck to it," he continued. "It was humbling, it was inspiring. It means a lot, somebody you've grown up looking up to tells you, 'Hey, you're good at what you do. Keep doing it.' What better endorsement could I have ever gotten?"

Several others during the panel praised Tom for leading the show as its marquee star while remaining approachable and warm, and the star often joked with the audience to create a light-hearted mood as well.

The first episode of season 14 part two, "Life Sentence," is out now, and with seven more episodes, the series finale, titled "End of Tour," is slated to air on December 13.