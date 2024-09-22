Inside Blue Bloods stars Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg's real-life brother-sister bond

Life imitated art for Blue Bloods stars Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg. After portraying on-screen siblings Erin and Danny Reagan for 14 years, the co-stars have become real-life BFFs, with the actress calling Donnie her "brother" on social media.

Bridget and Donnie, who began working on the series in 2010, knew they were going to be "friends forever" after meeting on a completely different pilot. Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show in May, Donnie, 55, revealed that they'd actually crossed paths while working on an unnamed show.

"We did a pilot before Blue Bloods and we got along so well," he remarked. "Then, when I read Blue Bloods for the first time, I was like 'Oh my god, Bridget has to play my sister.'"

Noting that the pilot for the first series was never made, the A-lister recalled how he'd really wanted to work with the actress again.

As it turns out, Bridget had initially turned down her role in Blue Bloods, until Donnie gave her a call. "I begged and pleaded and made her an offer she couldn't refuse, which was that I'd give her all my paychecks if we weren't able to shoot in New York so thank god we shot in New York" he revealed to Entertainment Tonight.

Following Donnie's efforts, Bridget would eventually sign on to Blue Bloods, and after working together for years, she would help to set him up with his now-wife, Jenny McCarthy. "I knew you guys were already like a super hot, flirtation already," Bridget reflected on The Drew Barrymore Show. 'But I definitely said – as my mother would say - he's a good doobie."

Chiming in, Donnie noted that Jenny, who was already friends with Bridget, asked her questions about him during the early days of their relationship. "Thankfully Bridget said good things," he beamed.

After years of friendship, Bridget and Donnie are closer than ever and while Blue Bloods is coming to an end this fall, we're sure they'll remain in each other's orbit.

On his 55th birthday in August, Bridget shared a sweet throwback photo alongside Donnie. "This is @donniewahlberg convincing me I needed another Leo in my life. He wasn't wrong. Can't imagine my life without my brother from another mother. Love you! Happy Birthday!" she penned in the caption.

For Donnie and Bridget, Blue Bloods' cancellation in November was heartbreaking considering the cast's close bond

"I think it's more saying goodbye to the people behind the characters," Bridget said. "We've created such a family on set with each other and the crew — most of the crew's been with us for 14 years, so we've been through a lot of weddings, births, deaths, and everything. We've been through it all with each other."

The show may be coming to an end, but in October fans will get to see Donnie and Bridget reunite with their Blue Bloods co-stars, including Tom Selleck, Will Estes, Marisa Ramirez, Vanessa Ray, Len Cariou and Kevin Wade, at PaleyFest in New York.