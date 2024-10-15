Donnie Wahlberg ushers in bittersweet final Blue Bloods season with new video: 'Do not try this at home'

The final season of Blue Bloods is now upon us, premiering on October 18 on CBS. The season is a second part to the beginning of season 14, which arrived in February.

The long-running police procedural drama first made it to the air in 2010 and will air its series finale this December, to the consternation of many of its stars, who have confessed to not wanting the show to end.

One of its leads, and one of its biggest champions, is Donnie Wahlberg, who kicked off the final week ahead of Blue Bloods' premiere with a hilarious clip.

The actor, 55, who plays Detective Danny Reagan, shared a video of himself and a friend, who is a professional wrestler and actor, punching it out, which Donnie likened to how he feels heading into the beloved show's home stretch.

"Danny Reagan dropping into the Blue Bloods 'Final Season Premiere Week' like," he quipped in his caption. "The last eight episodes begin — This Friday night at 10! See you then!"

He added a "P.S." right after though, continuing: "*Please do not try this at home — my friend Mr @jerrytodiscoo is a professional wrestler & an actor and I am a professional actor, acting like a professional wrestler."

Fans reacted to the hysterical clip (and its bittersweet signifier) with comments like: "That disclaimer. Say that fast three times [laughing emoji] Excited and sad for what is to come," and: "Just a whole lot of professionalism in this one post! Boy do the streets of NYC miss you!" as well as: "Yay!!! We love you and love BlueBloods!!!"

Several other members of the show's cast, from Bridget Moynahan to Tom Selleck, have spoken about being frustrated to some extent with the show's cancellation by CBS, especially given its ratings have remained sky-high for the 14 years it has remained on the air.

Back in June, Donnie, who continues to remain busy with his band New Kids on the Block, posted an emotional send-off to the show after the final day of shooting was over.

© Getty Images The central cast of CBS' "Blue Bloods"

"Last day of Blue Bloods," he started. "Not sure I have the words to describe how I feel about today, or the last 14 years on this special Blue Bloods journey, but I do know how incredibly thankful I am for every moment of it."

Donnie continued: "To the cast, the crew, the guest cast, every background actor, writer, producer and every member of every single dept — thank you."

© Getty Images Donnie plays Detective Danny Reagan, the son of Tom's character, Frank Reagan

"To the people of New York, in every neighborhood and borough, thank you for always showing your love. To the NYPD, thank you for your support and sacrifice, I hope we did you proud."

He sweetly concluded: "Lastly, to my fans, and the fans of this show. We don't make it 14 days (nevermind 14 years) without you! Your love and support for this show has been one of the great blessings of my life. Thank you."

Blue Bloods returns for its final run of eight episodes this Friday and will conclude on December 13 with its yet untitled series finale.