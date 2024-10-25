Congratulations to Dame Kristin Scott Thomas who has quietly married!

The Slow Horses star, who is appearing on this week's special edition of Celebrity Gogglebox in aid of Stand Up to Cancer, reportedly wed her long-term partner in a quiet ceremony last month.

The actress, 64, has been in a relationship with John Micklethwait for five years and in September the couple made things official and tied the knot, according to The Independent.

© Dave Benett Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and John Micklethwait attend The National Portrait Gallery's Portrait Gala on March 19, 2024 in London, England

Kristin and John invited close family and friends to witness their nuptials in an intimate wedding, however, finer details such as venue, location and the reception have been kept private.

The Oscar-winning actress, adored for her roles in titles such as The English Patient, Four Weddings a Funeral, Darkest Hour and The Horse Whisperer, has kept her love life largely out of the spotlight, choosing not to discuss her partner or relationship in public.

After being asked about the romance in an interview with the Financial Times, she retorted: "I'm not going to talk about him. I'm talking about me."

Who is Kristin Scott Thomas' husband?

Kristin's husband John Micklethwait is currently the editor-in-chief of Bloomberg News. He previously worked as Editor for The Economist.

Kristin Scott Thomas' love life history

Prior to her marriage to John, Kristin, who has lived in France since she was 19, was married to a French obstetrician and gynaecologist, François Olivennes, who was awarded the Légion d'Honneur in 2011 by then-president Nicolas Sarkozy for his contributions to medicine.

They wed in 1987 but divorced in 2005. They have three children together, Hannah, 35, Joseph, 33, and George, 24.

In 2006, it was rumoured that Kristin was dating fellow actor and star of The Crown, Tobias Menzies. In 2014, she was also thought to be in a relationship with Arpad Busson (the ex-partner of Uma Thurman and Elle Macpherson) though neither romance was confirmed by Kristin.

© Frazer Harrison Kristin Scott Thomas attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024

In 2013, she made a rare joke that men "run for the hills" rather than being in a relationship with her.

She told The Sunday Telegraph: "It's incredibly difficult keeping relationships alive when you have a lifestyle like mine. I'm never more than a few weeks in one place."

© Dave Benett Dame Kristin Scott Thomas attends the special screening of "Queer" at The Ham Yard Hotel

She added: "If I've signed on to do something, then I have to do it properly, I have to switch off the personal life.

"I can just about squeeze in a phone call at lunchtime, but anything else I just can't deal with. It's a bit of an escapism thing, actually. Things complicated at home? Get a job! Go off somewhere else and pretend I'm someone else."