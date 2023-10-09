Grantchester's Robson Green and Kacey Ainsworth share touching tribute to co-star as filming wraps

Grantchester stars Robson Green and Kacey Ainsworth have shared a touching tribute to their on-screen daughter, Skye Lucia Degruttola, in celebration of her 18th birthday.

Kacey took to Instagram with a carousel of behind-the-scenes snaps from over the years, penning a sweet message in the caption.

Addressing Skye, who has played Geordie and Cathy's eldest daughter Esme since the show began in 2014, Kacey wrote: "My beautiful glorious screen daughter is 18 today @skyeluciaa! Every year for the past 10 years @robsongreenonthegram and I have had the pleasure of being your screen mum and dad in #grantchester and watching you grow up to be such a wonderful human.

"Congrats too to @simone_lahbib and @raffaello.degruttola for raising such a grounded and generous person in this world of show - not an easy task. Much love @skyeluciaa see you soon xx."

© ITV Skye Lucia Degruttola plays Esme in Grantchester

Robson was quick to comment on the post with his own heartwarming message. "Hey Skye, Happy 18th birthday!" he began. "Congratulations on finally joining the elite club of adulthood. Now that you're officially an adult, it's time to embrace all the responsibilities that come with it – like paying taxes, doing laundry, and pretending to know what you're doing. HAPPY TAPPY LAPPY BIRTHDAY."

Responding to Kacey's post, Skye thanked her co-star: "Awh Kacey that is such a beautiful message. Thank you so much for your words, I feel so grateful to have such an amazing fake mum haha!! I'll see you soon."

© Colin Hutton Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating and Robson Green as DI Geordie Keating

Fans were quick to share their birthday wishes to the young actress in the comments section, with one person writing: "Love this @kaceyainsworth and happy birthday @skyeluciaa," while another added: "Happy 18th Birthday Skye, hope you have an incredible day x."

Kacey's post comes as filming for Grantchester season nine comes to an end. Last week, the cast wrapped the upcoming series of the ITV drama, which is filmed and set in Cambridge.

Season nine will mark Tom Brittney's final outing as Reverend Will Davenport. The actor announced that he would be leaving the detective series back in July.

© MASTERPIECE/PBS Tom Brittney is leaving his role as Will

In a statement, he said that while he's had "the most incredible time" over the past five years, "it's time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me".

Hollyoaks actor Rishi Nair will be taking over from Tom in the role of new vicar Alphy Kotteram, who has an "instinctive distrust for authority and absolutely no desire to get involved in murder investigations", according to the synopsis.

So, what can fans expect from series nine?

© David M. Benett Rishi Nair is the new Reverend in Grantchester

The synopsis teases: "From deadly circuses, abandoned babies, and hostile historians to vanishing valets and murderous satirists, Geordie and Alphy witness first-hand how religion can be corrupted, but also how faith, love and friendship can offer hope – and renewal."