Grantchester star Robson Green shares glimpse of season 9 with new co-star Rishi Nair

Grantchester star Robson Green has shared a glimpse at the upcoming ninth series, which will introduce Rishi Nair as the drama's new lead.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actor posted a picture of him and Rishi filming a scene for the new season.

WATCH: Robson Green opens up about future on Grantchester

In the caption, he praised his co-star. "A joy to be working alongside fellow actor and now friend @rishinair," he penned.

"Whether we're rehearsing, filming, or simply sharing a conversation during breaks, his presence never fails to lighten the mood and create a warm and supportive atmosphere on set.

© Geoff Robinson/Shutterstock Robson Green and Rishi Nair filming Grantchester season nine

"His humility serves as a reminder to all of us that no matter how far we may go in our careers, it's essential to stay connected to the people and experiences that shape us."

Fans were delighted with the update and shared their excitement over the new season. One person wrote: "Looking forward to another series - best program on TV," while another added: "So true! Looking forward to meeting him in the new season."

A third fan commented: "Excited for the new season! So enjoy this series."

© David M. Benett Rishi Nair plays Alphy Kotteram in season nine

Rishi will be playing new vicar Alphy Kotteram, who arrives in Grantchester with "an instinctive distrust for authority and absolutely no desire to get involved in murder investigations".

The synopsis teases: "But Alphy and Geordie will discover they have a lot more in common than they first think, and Alphy will find that in Grantchester, murder is never far away."

Rishi takes over from Tom Brittney, who portrayed Reverend Will Davenport for six seasons from 2019.

© PBS/ITV Season nine marks Tom Brittney's last as Will Davenport

Season nine will mark Tom's final outing as Will, who is faced with a life-changing offer in the upcoming episodes.

Tom announced his departure from the ITV drama back in July, saying it was "time for the baton to be passed" onto another actor, just as it was passed to him by James Norton, who played Sidney Chambers from 2014 to 2019.

In his statement, Tom said: "I've had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years. I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for. I'll miss it more than anything. But it's time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me, and I'm so excited for Rishi to join the Grantchester family."

© Courtesy of Kudos and MASTERPIECE Tom joined the cast in 2019

What will happen in Grantchester series 9?

Series nine is set in 1961 and things are going well for Will, Geordie, and their loved ones. But when the vicar is made a life-changing offer, he considers a life away from Grantchester.

The synopsis reads: "In Season 9, it's 1961 and life is good for Will and Geordie. The families are always together, from Sunday lunches to planning summer holidays and with honorary grandparents Mrs. C and Jack, and adopted uncles Daniel and Leonard, it’s one big happy family! But when Will is approached with a life-changing offer, can he leave Grantchester, and Geordie behind?

© PBS Masterpiece Season nine is set in 1961

"As Geordie struggles with personal loss and ever-growing family conflict between Cathy and teenage daughter, Esme he has no one to turn to. But when he arrests an intruder breaking into the Vicarage, he may find his days of working with a Vicar are not over."

In the new series, Geordie and newcomer Alphy are faced with an array of mysterious cases, from "deadly circuses, abandoned babies, and hostile historians to vanishing valets and murderous satirists".

The crimes-solving duo "witness first-hand how religion can be corrupted, but also how faith, love and friendship can offer hope – and renewal", reads the synopsis.