Grantchester star Robson Green shares major update after show renewal

Filming for the tenth season of Grantchester is officially underway. Robson Green, who stars as DI Geordie Keating, delighted fans with the announcement on Instagram.

"Stoked that filming has begun on the new series of Grantchester," he penned.

Teasing the upcoming episodes, the actor continued: "So get ready for another wonderful season of intrigue, murder, mystery and of course a healthy dose of Grantchester charm! @masterpiecepbs @itv @banijaygroup #grantchester."

© @robsongreenonthegram/Instagram/ITV Robson revealed that filming for season ten is underway

The comments section was quickly flooded with messages from excited viewers, with one person writing: "YOU'RE stoked? I'M stoked more!!"

A second person commented: "Keep it going!!! I LOVE this show!"

Season ten marks Rishi Nair's first series as the new lead, having been introduced to viewers as new vicar Alphy Kottaram in season nine, which is currently airing in the US.

Tom Brittney stepped down from his role as Reverend Will Davenport in the ninth series, which saw the vicar question his future in Grantchester after receiving a "life-changing offer".

© Courtesy of Kudos and MASTERPIECE Season nine marked Tom Brittney's final season as Will Davenport

Opening up about his decision to leave the show during an appearance on the MASTERPIECE Studio podcast in June, the 33-year-old said: "It was [executive producer] Daisy [Coulam] and the writers writing in my actual, real-life dilemma… There was the opportunity for a different life and being true to myself and this fight within me to want new challenges, exactly the same as Will.

"It was the same with me talking to my fiancée and saying, 'Is this the right decision? Is this what I should do?' and her saying to me, 'Yeah, be true to yourself and you won't let people down,'" he added.

© Stuart Wood Robson stars as Geordie Keating in the drama

Tom joined the cast back in 2018, taking over from James Norton, who played Sidney Chambers from seasons one to four.

Sharing the piece of advice James gave him that he passed on to Rishi, Will told Masterpiece: "I told him that there was one piece of advice that James gave me that I continued, which was 'Just have fun—you're part of the family now.'"

© Stuart Wood Tom joined the cast in 2018

For those yet to catch up on season nine, it's set in 1961 and sees Will reconsider his future in Grantchester while Robson struggles with personal loss and the growing tensions between Cathy and his teenage daughter, Esme.

The synopsis continues: "Reverend Alphy Kotteram has an instinctive distrust for authority and absolutely no desire to get involved in murder investigations. But Alphy and Geordie will discover they have a lot more in common than they first think, and Alphy will find that in Grantchester, murder is never far away."