Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos leave Live! in New York for sun-soaked venture

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos moved onto sunnier pastures for their latest venture — and it looks glorious.

The couple left the Live! studios in the Big Apple this week as they set off to glorious California.

Kelly and Mark have taken their show to the west coast for episodes from The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kelly Ripa shocks viewers with surprise divorce confession

Both Kelly and Mark shared photos on Instagram leaving fans incredibly envious.

They looked sun-soaked and stylish with snapshots on the golf course and some viewers suggested they should make it a permanent fixture.

The Live! Instagram page was also littered with photos of the duo with their famous guests.

Kelly and Mark are facing a change of location for their show, but it's not California.

In October, Kelly revealed they were moving studios from the Upper West Side to SoHo, to a "fancy state-of-the-art studio".

© Getty Images They normally host their show in NY

They gave a tour of their soon-to-be new home, and while they were impressed, Kelly admitted it was ironic that they were moving to SoHo now, rather than when they lived there.

"You and I went down to tour the new studios because apparently our show is finally moving to a new location," Kelly said. "But that's not going to happen for some time, and I don't believe it's going to happen."

© Instagram Kelly and Mark put on a vibrant display

"No, no, it's happening," Mark interjected, as Kelly said: "I'll probably still be here...I don't believe it's happening. This place has been sold for ten years," she continued, as Mark tried to reason that their current studios had been sold.

The Hope and Faith alum told viewers: "Apparently we're moving downtown to this fancy state-of-the-art studio in SoHo. SoHo where we used to live, which would have been convenient for us. But as soon as we move to the Upper East Side, now we want to move to SoHo. Okay, whatever!"

Kelly and Mark will soon be facing a longer commute to work

They live in a spectacular $27 million townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

The 7,796-square-foot property has five bedrooms and six bathrooms and reportedly had a complete renovation just before Mark and Kelly bought it in 2013.

They often share glimpses into the luxurious residence where they now live alone following the departure of their children Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.