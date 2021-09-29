Lashana Lynch has shot to fame since being announced as the first black female 007, Nomi, in James Bond movie, No Time To Die. Not much is known about the star's private life, but her social media reveals she dedicates a lot of time to self-care. Her posts also show that her wellness routine is underpinned by her spiritual beliefs. From crystal healing to sage burning, here's everything 007 star Lashana does to manage her mental health.

Lashana Lynch burns sage

Sage burning is a spiritual ritual said to cleanse a person or space, and to promote healing and wisdom, and apparently 007 star Lashana is a fan.

She shared this clip after news of George Floyd's death broke, and touted its benefits for mental clarity during trying times: "Protect your energy. It's important our frequencies are on 100 during these times. We cannot allow this pain to eclipse our love for self and inner balance entirely. Albeit hard.

"Our mental health needs our care and attention immediately. Find your favourite way to release. Write, sing, workout, draw, shout, call a friend. Empower someone you haven’t spoken to in a while in the way you know best. Cry together, plan together. Do what you can. Don't be fooled, I thought I'd be able to bring out all the spiritual apparatus today and meditate away my morning.

"I went for a 2 mile run, made this set up and ended up using reggae to release as I stared out the window thinking about George Floyd."

Lashana Lynch believes in crystal healing

The star shared this photo of one of her crystals as she read. "I am her tribe," she wrote. "Aligned quarantine vibrations."

She shared another photo on New Year's Eve in 2019, of her crystals set up alongside a sage stick, and a journal.

Lashana Lynch practises yoga

She shared this photo from her garden and captioned it: "I'm trying to fill my days with newness and goodness, as well as digging deeper into self. So, today I attempted a headstand. Yoga lovers, comment below with any fun tips or stories. What new things are we trying during this quarantine that's getting your soul pumpin'?"

Lashana Lynch reads self-help books

In honour of World Book Day in 2020, Lashana shared a photo of self-help book, The Power of Your Sub-Conscious Mind and wrote: "I randomly decided to revisit this book after being reminded of it this morning. I last read it in 2017 on my first solo holiday and now felt compelled to put my current book down and remind my mind."

Lashana Lynch makes memories with friends and family

The James Bond actress shared a photo of a series of Polaroids taken alongside her friends and family, with the caption: "Self love. Self care. Self preservation of thy mental health."

