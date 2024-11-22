Skip to main contentSkip to footer
I'm a Celebrity stars receive special behind the scenes luxury during bush tucker trials
I'm A Celebrity logo© ITV

Joel Dommett hosts the extra show, I'm A Celebrity…Unpacked 

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here contestants receive a special luxury when they take part in Bush Tucker Trials, according to presenter Joel Dommett.

The 39-year-old host of I'm A Celebrity…Unpacked revealed on Monday's show that contestants are given a fresh bottle of water from the canteen, rather than drinking the boiled water from camp.

He said: "I'll let you in on a little secret: sometimes, when you go to a trial, they give you a clean bottle of water. You don't have to have boiled water; that's quite a nice thing you get—they [fill up your bottle] from the canteen."

Co-host Kemi Rodgers asked if contestants were allowed a hot shower following particularly gungey trials, to which Joel said no, but they are given a towel to wipe down.

"You definitely don't have a shower, but you have a moment to be able to wipe yourself down. They sometimes give you a bit of a towel, just so you don't get cold."

Joel made the confession on I'm A Celebrity…Unpacked© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Joel made the confession on I'm A Celebrity…Unpacked

On Wednesday evening, HELLO!'s Alex Lilly attended the red carpet for Winter Wonderland and caught up with ex-campmate Olivia Attwood, who had to leave the show due to health reasons.

Olivia said: "I find it really hard to watch it. I'm keeping across it, but yeah, I find it hard to watch.

"It was a sad situation. It's a hard one because I love the show—that's why I went on it—but it's like unfinished business. So until I've got the time to go back and finish it, I feel like I just can't look at it."

However, Olivia did reveal that she's throwing her support behind Tulisa Contostavlos "100 per cent" and was grateful that the former X Factor judge appeared on her podcast So Wrong It's Right just before entering the jungle.

"I think she's amazing, you know. There's so much more to her than I think people realise, and she's really sweet, really funny. Hopefully, she's gonna do really well."

