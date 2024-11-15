9-1-1's Jennifer Love Hewitt shares big news with new photo: 'Made with love and magic'

Jennifer Love Hewitt is counting down the days until the release of her Christmas movie – and she has now shared a gorgeous behind-the-scenes snap that showed the 9-1-1 actress hard at work.

"It’s one month till The Holiday Junkie airs!" she captioned the post, which saw her with headphones around her neck and a script in hand. The film will be released on December 14 on Lifetime, and Jennifer shared how "this movie was made with love and magic".

"It was my honor to direct and play Andie opposite the best leading man ever," she added, referencing her husband, Brian Hallisay.

© Jennifer Love Hewitt Jennifer Love Hewitt pictured behind the scenes of Lifetime Christmas movie

Greg Grunberg, Jennifer's 9-1-1 costar Debra Christofferson and Sarah Adina all also star in the film, as do Jennifer's three children, Autumn, Atticus and Aidan.

Jennifer also revealed that Wicked star Kristen Chenoweth will voice her character's mother; the film is loosely based on Jennifer's own life, and she added that Kristen and her mom "loved each other and it meant so much to me".

© Penguin House Jennifer Love Hewitt's memoir will be released in 2024

The film will follow a decorating and planning service company run by Andie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and her mother Mimi (Kristen Chenoweth). But after Mimi passes away, Andie is forced to face her first Christmas without her mother and carry The Holiday Junkie torch on her own – all while perhaps also finding love.

The Holiday Junkie is also the name of the actress' marketing and consumer brand, which she launched in 2021 and through which she releases holiday cards and decorations.

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Brian Hallisay in The Holiday Junkie

Jennifer's mother died in 2022 and her passing has also led to Jennifer's first book, a memoir, Inheriting Magic, which will be published in December 2024.

"I felt healed enough from losing my mom to finally be able to write about it," she explained earlier in the year of the decision to write about her childhood and relationship with her mom.

"I also have seen how creating little bits of magic for my kids and friends makes our memories and everyday lives special. I wanted to honor my mom and how much being a mom means to me and this felt like the best way."

Jennifer, 45, has starred alongside Brian before, both in 9-1-1 when he played her character Maddie's abusive ex-husband and in her former TV show The Client List.

The pair have chosen to keep their children's lives private, but to mark her memoir's release, Jennifer put her kids front and center on the cover in illustration form. Her youngest son, Aidan, is illustrated holding up a wand while Atticus, eight, pours a potion into a cauldron, and 10-year-old Autumn carries a stack of holiday items. The decision to finally reveal her children to the public weighed heavily on Jennifer and her husband.

"It was the most stressful decision to show our kids or not show them," she told E! News. "But my husband and I felt like we couldn't really tell our story without knowing who they are and how they have made our lives so full and magical."