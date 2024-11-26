Blue Bloods star Abigail Hawk reveals next role after show cancellation

It's only been a few months since CBS announced that Blue Bloods would be ending with its 14th season but Abigail Hawk already has her next major role lined up.

The actress, who plays Detective Abigail Baker in the police drama, is starring in an upcoming independent film, Regarding Us, which will receive a limited theatrical release this December.

© CBS Abigail plays Detective Baker in Blue Bloods

Co-written and directed by David Beck and Jennifer Bobbi, the film follows transgender woman Veronica Hathaway (played by Alexandra Grey), who after losing her teaching job at a Catholic school, forms an unlikely bond with a young girl.

The official synopsis reads: "Fired from her teaching job at a Catholic school, a transgender woman contemplates suicide until she meets a young girl with two fathers, and they have a profound impact on each other's lives."

© CBS Abigail is starring in an upcoming independent film

Abigail shared the exciting news in a joint Instagram post with production company Bishop Street Productions. The caption read: "Regarding Us is coming to theaters this December!!!

"We're thrilled to announce the New York limited theatrical run of our film REGARDING US, playing at Cinema Village December 6th-12th."

The film, which first premiered at the Dances With Films Festival in June, also stars Eliud Garcia Kauffman (Boardwalk Empire), Jacob Moran (The Black Phone), Hudson Paul (Chicago P.D.) and Catherine Curtin (Stranger Things).

Abigail plays the role of Constance in the film, who "is a human being, beholden to her own life experiences and prejudices, but she learns so much about her children and herself throughout the film," the actress told Digital Journal.

"Her heart breaks wide open, and so much knowledge and love and acceptance comes pouring in – I loved expanding with her."

© John Paul Filo Blue Bloods airs its final episodes in December

The exciting news comes as Blue Bloods prepares to air its final episodes on December 6 and December 13.

Amid rumours of a spin-off, Abigail told HELLO! that while she is "still grieving" the show, she feels her character's story has been left "wide open".

"I don't want to spin off right now, this is very fresh for me and I'm still grieving because we all wanted to continue, this is not something any of us wanted," she told us.

Abigail is open to a Blue Bloods spin-off show

"We felt that there was so much more we could continue telling and sharing and creating, but I do think there are certain characters that could continue to have quite an amazing and interesting life beyond the world with the Reagans, and I think Abigail Baker is one of them. She's this woman of mystery and there's so much that we could just uncover and pull out of her."